Faith Hill makes horseback riding look pretty easy on 1883. In fact, it's really hard to believe she spent the better part of two decades afraid to ride. Prior to filming, all of the actors involved with Yellowstone prequel 1883 went to creator Taylor Sheridan's cowboy camp to learn to ride in a way true to the late 19th century. Hill tells Taste of Country and select media that she had actually been doing it wrong her entire life — or, at least the part of her life when she did ride.

