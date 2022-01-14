Happy MLK Day: Here’s How to be of Service in and Around Atlanta
There are many ways to give back and celebrate Martin Luther King Day around the metro. Listed below are a variety of ways, or click here for more options.
Beloved Community book reading
Beloved Community Book Reading: “It Starts With Me”: a Virtual Youth Book Reading and Puppetry Presentation
When: January 15, 10:30- 11:30 am
Where: The King Center
449 Auburn Ave.
Atlanta, GA
404-526-8968
Beloved community Awards
Streaming on The King Center Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and website.
January 15, 7:30 pm
Flame of Hope Ceremony
When: January 16, 2 pm – 2:45 pm
Where: The King Center Plaza
Community Commemorative Service
Broadcasting on FOX5, Streaming on The King Center YouTube, Facebook, and website.
*Invitation *The King Center requires all attendees to show proof of a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the event.
When: January 17, 10 am – 1 pm
National for Civil and Human Rights Center
Join The National Center for Civil and Human Rights as we honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with activities and programs on his birthday (Saturday, January 15) and on MLK Day (Monday, January 17). Featured activities and programs include interactive story times, visual artist talkbacks, spoken word performances, and more!
When: January 15, 11 am – 5 pm
11:00am-11:15am Mama KoKu Interactive Story Time
11:45am-11:55am Visual Artist Talk
12:00pm-12:15pm Mama KoKu Interactive Story Time
12:20pm-12:30pm Spoke Word with Jon Goode
12:45pm-12:55pm Visual Artist Talk
1:20pm-1:30pm Spoken Word with Jon Goode
2:45pm-2:55pm Visual Artist Talk
3:20pm-3:30pm Spoken Word with Jon Goode
3:45pm-3:55pm Visual Artist Talk
Where: 100 Ivan Allen Jr.
Atlanta, GA 30313
678- 999- 8990
Coca Cola’s Corporate MLK Supper
On Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, corporate and community leaders from across metro Atlanta will unite
for the 8th Annual MLK Sunday Supper. This year’s event will provide guests an intimate,
vulnerable and thought provoking experience, with guided conversations about how and what we
teach our youth about racism.
When: January 16TH , 4:30 – 6:30 pm
Where: The Gathering Spot
Northyards Boulevard, NW
Atlanta, GA
MLK Commemorative Service – East Point
Participate in a day of service and a downtown clean up.
When: January 17, 10 am – 2 pm
Where: Jefferson Park Rec Center
1431 Norman Berry Dr.
East Point, GA
404-270-7091
MLK Celebration in College Park
The city of College Park invites you to join them in paying tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King with a special panel discussion and program.
When: January 17TH at 7 pm
Where: Virtual. Log onto their website for instructions
Marietta Museum of History
Special programming focus on local Black history, special exhibits and more . Film times, 10 am,
12 noon and 2 pm.
When: January 15
10 am – 4 pm
Where: 1 Depot Street
Marietta, GA
770-794-5710
Henry County NAACP
The Henry County NAACP celebrates Dr. King’s legacy with a prayer breakfast, parade/peace
march and a youth celebration. See website for schedule and pricing.
Prayer Breakfast
When Saturday, January 15th 8:30 am
Where: Wesley United Methodist Church
397 Racetrack Rd.
McDonough GA 770-861-4385
MLK Parade and March
Register to participate at https://www.henrycountyganaacp.org/mlk
When: January 17th , 9 am
Where: Henry County Performing Arts Center
37 Lemon St.
McDonough, GA
Contact Curtis Tolbert, 404-932- 9238
Atlanta History Center MLK Celebrations
Celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. King with virtual and in-person educational activities,
including simulations, crafts, story times and more. Registration required.
When: January 16-17
Where: Atlanta History Center
130 W. Paces Ferry Rd.
Atlanta, GA
404-814-4000
MLK Day 5K Freedom Run
Walk or run this 5K to celebrate the spirit of sisterhood and brotherhood with fellowship and
fitness. Music starts at 8 a.m. $30.
When: January 17, 9 am
Where: First Baptist Church of Doraville
5935 New Peachtree Rd.
Doraville, GA
404-889-1142
MLK Celebration – Ben Hill Methodist Church in Atlanta
“It Starts With Me: Shifting Priorities To Create The Beloved Community”
Scripture Focus — Leviticus 19:15 NRSV
You shall not render an unjust judgment; you shall not be partial to the poor or defer
to the great: with justice you shall judge your neighbor.
When January 17Th 10 am
Where: Virtual FB Live | benhillumc.org
