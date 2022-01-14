Happy MLK Day: Here’s How to be of Service in and Around Atlanta

There are many ways to give back and celebrate Martin Luther King Day around the metro. Listed below are a variety of ways, or click here for more options.

Beloved Community book reading

Beloved Community Book Reading: “It Starts With Me”: a Virtual Youth Book Reading and Puppetry Presentation

When: January 15, 10:30- 11:30 am

Where: The King Center

449 Auburn Ave.

Atlanta, GA

404-526-8968

Beloved community Awards

Streaming on The King Center Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and website.

January 15, 7:30 pm

Flame of Hope Ceremony

When: January 16, 2 pm – 2:45 pm

Where: The King Center Plaza

Community Commemorative Service

Broadcasting on FOX5, Streaming on The King Center YouTube, Facebook, and website.

*Invitation *The King Center requires all attendees to show proof of a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the event.

When: January 17, 10 am – 1 pm

National for Civil and Human Rights Center

Join The National Center for Civil and Human Rights as we honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with activities and programs on his birthday (Saturday, January 15) and on MLK Day (Monday, January 17). Featured activities and programs include interactive story times, visual artist talkbacks, spoken word performances, and more!

When: January 15, 11 am – 5 pm

11:00am-11:15am Mama KoKu Interactive Story Time

11:45am-11:55am Visual Artist Talk

12:00pm-12:15pm Mama KoKu Interactive Story Time

12:20pm-12:30pm Spoke Word with Jon Goode

12:45pm-12:55pm Visual Artist Talk

1:20pm-1:30pm Spoken Word with Jon Goode

2:45pm-2:55pm Visual Artist Talk

3:20pm-3:30pm Spoken Word with Jon Goode

3:45pm-3:55pm Visual Artist Talk

Where: 100 Ivan Allen Jr.

Atlanta, GA 30313

678- 999- 8990

Coca Cola’s Corporate MLK Supper

On Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, corporate and community leaders from across metro Atlanta will unite

for the 8th Annual MLK Sunday Supper. This year’s event will provide guests an intimate,

vulnerable and thought provoking experience, with guided conversations about how and what we

teach our youth about racism.

When: January 16TH , 4:30 – 6:30 pm

Where: The Gathering Spot

Northyards Boulevard, NW

Atlanta, GA

MLK Commemorative Service – East Point

Participate in a day of service and a downtown clean up.

When: January 17, 10 am – 2 pm

Where: Jefferson Park Rec Center

1431 Norman Berry Dr.

East Point, GA

404-270-7091

MLK Celebration in College Park

The city of College Park invites you to join them in paying tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King with a special panel discussion and program.

When: January 17TH at 7 pm

Where: Virtual. Log onto their website for instructions

Marietta Museum of History

Special programming focus on local Black history, special exhibits and more . Film times, 10 am,

12 noon and 2 pm.

When: January 15

10 am – 4 pm

Where: 1 Depot Street

Marietta, GA

770-794-5710

Henry County NAACP

The Henry County NAACP celebrates Dr. King’s legacy with a prayer breakfast, parade/peace

march and a youth celebration. See website for schedule and pricing.

Prayer Breakfast

When Saturday, January 15th 8:30 am

Where: Wesley United Methodist Church

397 Racetrack Rd.

McDonough GA 770-861-4385

MLK Parade and March

Register to participate at https://www.henrycountyganaacp.org/mlk

When: January 17th , 9 am

Where: Henry County Performing Arts Center

37 Lemon St.

McDonough, GA

Contact Curtis Tolbert, 404-932- 9238

Atlanta History Center MLK Celebrations

Celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. King with virtual and in-person educational activities,

including simulations, crafts, story times and more. Registration required.

When: January 16-17

Where: Atlanta History Center

130 W. Paces Ferry Rd.

Atlanta, GA

404-814-4000

MLK Day 5K Freedom Run

Walk or run this 5K to celebrate the spirit of sisterhood and brotherhood with fellowship and

fitness. Music starts at 8 a.m. $30.

When: January 17, 9 am

Where: First Baptist Church of Doraville

5935 New Peachtree Rd.

Doraville, GA

404-889-1142

MLK Celebration – Ben Hill Methodist Church in Atlanta

“It Starts With Me: Shifting Priorities To Create The Beloved Community”

Scripture Focus — Leviticus 19:15 NRSV

You shall not render an unjust judgment; you shall not be partial to the poor or defer

to the great: with justice you shall judge your neighbor.

When January 17Th 10 am

Where: Virtual FB Live | benhillumc.org

