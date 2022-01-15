Clemson Recruiting: Weekend Notes

Moussa Kane is set to take another visit to Clemson. The 2023 CB tells All Clemson he will be back on campus January 27. Kane worked out for the coaching staff last summer at one of Dabo Swinney's high school camps, where he also picked up his offer, then visited again for the Tigers' blowout win over Wake Forest. Penn State, Rutgers and Boston College are Clemson's biggest competition right now, and Kane also told All Clemson that Brent Venables' departure for Oklahoma won't have any impact on his recruitment.

"I’m very happy for him and his opportunity," Kane said. "He definitely deserves it and it's a great program, but it does not affect my recruiting."

Add 2023 LB Grayson Howard to the list of players set to attend Clemson's Elite Junior Day on January 29. Howard will visit South Carolina this weekend and Florida next weekend.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound player out of Andrew Jackson High in Jacksonville had a team-high 157 tackles, along with 14 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks as a junior. He does not have a Clemson offer yet.

2023 OL Sam Pendelton picked up an offer from Clemson on Friday. The 6-foot-4. 276-pound prospect out of NC will also visit for Elite Junior Day. Up to this point, Michigan has been considered a favorite to land Pendleton. We will see if the Clemson offer changes things. ACC foes NC State, UNC and Louisville are also heavily involved. He is at Penn State this weekend and will visit the Wolfpack next weekend before heading to Clemson to wrap up the month.