HOLLYWOOD—Well so much for Awards Season being back to normal in 2022 Hollywood insiders. With that said, the Critic’s Choice Awards has been postponed, a bevy of film festivals have been cancelled or delayed, the Golden Globes which was already facing plenty of controversy will live stream, but with no audience, no celebrities and no red carpet. The Grammy Awards are slated to air January 31, but it seems like that will be delayed as well with the rise of COVID-19 cases as a result of the Omicron variant. Well, news was announced on Wednesday, January 5 that the Grammys ceremony for January 31 has indeed been postponed as a result of the current rise in COVID-19 cases.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO