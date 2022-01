Michael Ray let the tears fall after learning that his latest single, "Whiskey and Rain," has hit No. 1 on country radio. He took to social media to thank his fans with a video, but when he started talking, he choked up. "We did it, man," Ray says through tears. "Woke up this morning, 'Whiskey and Rain' is officially No. 1 at country radio right now."

