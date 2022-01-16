ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Ralph Emery, famed country music broadcaster, dies at 88

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20uIT0_0dmvq5AT00

Ralph Emery, who became known as the dean of country music broadcasters over more than a half-century in both radio and television, died Saturday, his family said. He was 88.

Emery passed away peacefully of natural causes, surrounded by family, at Tristar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, his son, Michael, told The Associated Press. He had been hospitalized for a week.

Beginning his career at small radio stations and then moving into television as well, Emery was probably best known for his work on the Nashville Network cable channel. From 1983 to 1993, he was host of the channel’s live talk-variety show “Nashville Now,” earning the title “the Johnny Carson of cable television” for his interviewing style. From 2007 to 2015, Emery hosted a weekly program on RFD-TV, a satellite and cable TV channel.

He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2007.

“Ralph Emery’s impact in expanding country music’s audience is incalculable,” said Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, in a statement Saturday. “On radio and on television, he allowed fans to get to know the people behind the songs. Ralph was more a grand conversationalist than a calculated interviewer, and it was his conversations that revealed the humor and humanity of Tom T. Hall, Barbara Mandrell, Tex Ritter, Marty Robbins and many more. Above all, he believed in music and in the people who make it.”

Born on March 10, 1933 in McEwen, Tennessee, Emery attended broadcasting school in Nashville and got his first radio job at WTPR in Paris, Tennessee. He later worked at radio stations in Louisiana and the Nashville area before signing on in 1957 at Nashville's WSM, the station that carries the Grand Ole Opry, until 1972.

His autobiography, “Memories," came out in 1991, followed by “More Memories” in 1993 and “The View From Nashville: On the Record with Country Music's Greatest Stars” in 1998.

Emery hosted “Pop Goes the Country,” a syndicated TV show, from 1974 through 1980. From 1981 to 1983, he was host of “Nashville Alive,” on cable station WTBS.

On the talk-variety show “Nashville Now," Emery sat at a desk, interviewing country music stars and others, much like Carson chatted with celebrities on NBC’s “Tonight” show.

Emery also briefly had his own recording career in the early 1960s. “I’m not a singer and that was one of the major problems,” he confessed in a 1990 interview.

“Ralph had a deep love for his family, his friends and his fans,” a family statement said, adding that Emery leaves behind his wife, Joy Emery, three sons, five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Funeral arrangements were pending.

Emery’s death was first reported by The Tennessean.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Senate Democrats eye talking filibuster

Senate Democrats are eyeing trying to change the Senate's rules to shift to a talking filibuster, which would get rid of the 60-vote hurdle currently required to advance most legislation. Sen. Dick Durbin (Ill.), the No. 2 Senate Democrat, cautioned that Democrats would continue their discussions during a caucus meeting...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

How to order free rapid COVID-19 tests

After weeks of pharmacies selling out of rapid tests, Americans now have an easier option than scouring local retailers: a new government website that sends tests to your home. COVIDTests.gov went live on Tuesday in a “limited capacity” to work out any issues ahead of an official launch on Wednesday,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Paris, TN
City
Mcewen, TN
State
Louisiana State
City
Nashville, TN
CBS News

Images and patchy communications reveal devastation in Tonga after tsunami unleashed by massive volcano eruption

Wellington — A volcano that exploded on the Pacific island nation of Tonga has almost disappeared from view, new images revealed Tuesday, with swathes of the island nation smothered in grey ash and dust or damaged by a tsunami. Tonga has been virtually cut off from the rest of the world since Saturday's volcanic blast — one of the largest recorded in decades.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tex Ritter
Person
Johnny Carson
Person
Ralph Emery
Person
Tom T. Hall
Person
Marty Robbins
Person
Barbara Mandrell
The Associated Press

Warriors minority owner under fire for comments on Uyghurs

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Golden State Warriors minority owner who said “nobody cares” about the Uyghurs in China is under fire and the team is distancing itself from him. On the latest edition of his All-In Podcast, billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya dismissed the situation in China, which is accused by the U.S. of genocide and crimes against humanity because of the treatment of the Uyghurs Muslim minority population in the Xinjiang region in northwest China.
NBA
ABC News

ABC News

515K+
Followers
128K+
Post
270M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy