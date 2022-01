Bengals Win!

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have broken their 31-year curse with their first playoff win in decades!

The Bengals ended with a game-winning interception.

WHIO-TV will be hosting the Bengals next game. The winner of the Patriots and Bills game later tonight will decide who the Bengals play against.

Our news partners at WCPO have been noting some memorable moments of the game on social media.

