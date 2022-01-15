ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crū 2020 Albariño (Edna Valley)

Orange blossom, apricot and a splash of orange juice are present on the nose of this...

winemag.com

Antonelli 2015 Montefalco Sagrantino

Aromas of mature plum, pipe tobacco, forest floor and cedar waft out of the glass. On the brawny palate, the heat of evident alcohol accompanies steeped prune, licorice and dried cherry. Close-grained tannins give it a crushed velvet texture and firm of support. Kerin O’Keefe. rating. 92. Price. $40,Buy...
DRINKS
winemag.com

Board Track Racer 2019 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon (Columbia Valley (WA))

This second label from Mark Ryan Winery is making a name in its own right. Blackberry, black plum, clove, Mandarin orange essence and spice are followed by well-balanced chocolate and cherry flavors. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 91. Price. $35,Buy Now. Designation. Reserve. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol.
CARS
winemag.com

Walla Walla Vintners 2019 Cabernet Franc (Columbia Valley (WA))

Over the decades Walla Walla Vintners has hung its hat on making flat-out delicious wines, particularly Cabernet Franc, and with new Winemaker Derrek Vipond at the helm and this his inaugural vintage, the winery's future seems secure. Cherry, chocolate, herb and freshly brewed coffee aromas are followed by supple, sumptuous fruit flavors. It's thoroughly delightful. Sean P. Sullivan.
winemag.com

Columbia Crest 2018 Grand Estates Merlot (Columbia Valley (WA))

The aromas start out reductive, with notes of asphalt. Behind that are pleasing notes of raspberry and chocolate. Plump, chocolate filled flavors follow. The velvety feel ups the appeal. Once the reduction clears up, it's delightful. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 89. Price. $12,Buy Now. Designation. Grand Estates. Variety. Winery. Print...
DRINKS
winemag.com

Succession 2019 The Rocks Reserve Syrah (Walla Walla Valley (WA))

Fruit for this wine comes from Ancient Stones Vineyard in the Rocks District, and the aromas make the location abundantly clear. They announce themselves with notes of stem, freshly picked asparagus, olive and firepit. Plush fruit and savory flavors follow. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 92. Price. $78,Buy Now. Designation. The...
DRINKS
winemag.com

Be Human 2019 Merlot (Columbia Valley (WA))

Vibrant aromas of black raspberry, herbs and orange pith lead to bright, supple, juicy fruit flavors. Lightly grainy tannins back it up. Chocolate notes linger on the finish. It's a pretty expression of the variety and provides a lot of value. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 90. Price. $17,Buy Now. Variety.
WASHINGTON STATE
winemag.com

Grower's Guild 2019 Merlot (Columbia Valley (WA))

Raspberry aromas are out front, followed by notes of flower and fresh herb. The flavors are light and bright. It doesn't stand up on its own but will fit in well at the dinner table. Pair it with a roasted rack of lamb. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 88. Price. $16,Buy...
WASHINGTON STATE
winemag.com

Gramercy 2018 L'Idiot du Village Mourvèdre (Columbia Valley (WA))

Aromas of black pepper, fresh herbs, pink peppercorn, flowers, raspberry, stem and rose hips lead to fruit and savory flavors that show elegance and balance, with a juicy, peppery finish. This is one for the dinner table. Decant and pair it with roasted pork loin. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 93.
winemag.com

Goose Ridge 2020 Estate Bottled Sauvignon Blanc (Columbia Valley (WA))

The fruit for this wine was soaked on its skins and fermented with native yeast. The nose carries aromas of kiwi, guava, pink grapefruit and lime. The palate is full-bodied and layered, with abundant tropical and citrus flavors framed by a big blast of acidity. It shows length, complexity and intensity. Sean P. Sullivan.
DRINKS
winemag.com

Goose Ridge 2018 Poppy Cellar Select Artist Series Red (Columbia Valley (WA))

This wine's aromas pop with notes of raw meat, flower, pepper, baking spice and raspberry. Ripe, full-bodied black raspberry flavors follow, coating the palate end to end and leading to a long finish. There's a lot of structure behind it all. It's outrageously delicious. Cellar or decant. Sean P. Sullivan.
DRINKS
winemag.com

Lu & Oly 2019 Flowerhead Red (Columbia Valley (WA))

This is a second label for Mark Ryan. Aromas of dried tobacco, green herbs sautéed with butter, cherry and anise lead to full-bodied, plump dark-fruit flavors with a soft feel. It's a sure-fire crowd-pleaser. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 91. Price. $28,Buy Now. Designation. Flowerhead. Variety. Red Blends, Red Blends.
DRINKS
winemag.com

Devison 2019 GPR Red (Columbia Valley (WA))

This is a blend of 56% Syrah, 40% Grenache and 4% Mourvèdre, coming from a number of top sites that include Boushey, Southwind, Stoney Vine and Lawrence. Aromas of berry, pipe tobacco, ground pepper and fresh herbs lead to center-focused fruit flavors that are full feeling but still light on their feet. There's plenty of structure behind it all. Sean P. Sullivan.
DRINKS
winemag.com

Gainey 2018 Merlot (Santa Ynez Valley)

Cracked pepper and dried herb aromas meet with black plum on the nose of this bottling. There's a rustic herb showcase on the palate, with anise particularly spicing up the dark-red-fruit core. Matt Kettmann. rating. 89. Price. $24,Buy Now. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 14.2%. Bottle Size.
winemag.com

North by Northwest 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon (Columbia Valley (WA))

Forward aromas of baking spice, vanilla, licorice, coconut and black cherry lead the nose, with fruit and barrel playing equal parts. Like many wines from this vintage, it has a palate that's pulled back, with more reserved fruit flavors, along with a touch of barrel influence. Plenty of structure surrounds it all. Sean P. Sullivan.
DRINKS
winemag.com

Mark Ryan 2019 Monkey Wrench Red (Columbia Valley (WA))

Merlot (70%) is the star of this wine, with the balance Cabernet Sauvignon (18%), Cabernet Franc (8%) and Petit Verdot (4%). The aromas are fruit forward, with notes of black raspberry, berry and herb, along with a dash of cocoa. The palate shows sophistication and polish. It's an unabashed charmer, with plenty of nuance beyond that. Sean P. Sullivan.
DRINKS
winemag.com

Salt of the Earth 2020 Rubino Moscato (California)

When the occasion calls for a sweet red wine that's low in alcohol and high in fresh, fruity, floral flavors, this wine fills the bill. It is drenched in tasty rose petals, raspberries, cloves and lychee fruit. Jim Gordon. rating. 90. Price. $12,Buy Now. Designation. Rubino. Winery. Print a Shelf...
CALIFORNIA STATE
winemag.com

Quady 2020 Electra Red Moscato (California)

This attractive, sweet red wine practically explodes with rose-petal, candied plum and cherry-syrup flavors on a light body with low alcohol. An appetizing tang of acidity helps balance its sweetness. Jim Gordon. rating. 90. Price. $16,Buy Now. Designation. Electra Red. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 5.5%. Bottle Size.
CALIFORNIA STATE
winemag.com

Foretell 2016 Pinot Noir (Fort Ross-Seaview)

In this wine, earthy forest, black tea and black pepper lead the way to a fully concentrated core of thick tannin and bold black cherry and plum. Virginie Boone. When you buy something through our link, we may earn a small commission. Wine Enthusiast does not accept money for editorial wine reviews. Read more about our policy.
DRINKS
winemag.com

Michael David 2018 Inkblot Cabernet Franc (Lodi)

Nicely concentrated and ripe, this full-bodied, moderately tannic wine offers generous black-fruit and dark-chocolate flavors, good depth and a grippy but smooth texture. It was blended with small amounts of Cabernet Sauvignon and Petite Sirah, and aged in all French oak, 20% new. Best from 2024. Jim Gordon. rating. 92.
DRINKS

