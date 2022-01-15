Crū 2020 Albariño (Edna Valley)

Aromas of mature plum, pipe tobacco, forest floor and cedar waft out of the glass. On the brawny palate, the heat of evident alcohol accompanies steeped prune, licorice and dried cherry. Close-grained tannins give it a crushed velvet texture and firm of support. Kerin O’Keefe. rating. 92. Price. $40,Buy...
This second label from Mark Ryan Winery is making a name in its own right. Blackberry, black plum, clove, Mandarin orange essence and spice are followed by well-balanced chocolate and cherry flavors. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 91. Price. $35,Buy Now. Designation. Reserve. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol.
Over the decades Walla Walla Vintners has hung its hat on making flat-out delicious wines, particularly Cabernet Franc, and with new Winemaker Derrek Vipond at the helm and this his inaugural vintage, the winery's future seems secure. Cherry, chocolate, herb and freshly brewed coffee aromas are followed by supple, sumptuous fruit flavors. It's thoroughly delightful. Sean P. Sullivan.
The aromas start out reductive, with notes of asphalt. Behind that are pleasing notes of raspberry and chocolate. Plump, chocolate filled flavors follow. The velvety feel ups the appeal. Once the reduction clears up, it's delightful. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 89. Price. $12,Buy Now. Designation. Grand Estates. Variety. Winery. Print...
Fruit for this wine comes from Ancient Stones Vineyard in the Rocks District, and the aromas make the location abundantly clear. They announce themselves with notes of stem, freshly picked asparagus, olive and firepit. Plush fruit and savory flavors follow. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 92. Price. $78,Buy Now. Designation. The...
Vibrant aromas of black raspberry, herbs and orange pith lead to bright, supple, juicy fruit flavors. Lightly grainy tannins back it up. Chocolate notes linger on the finish. It's a pretty expression of the variety and provides a lot of value. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 90. Price. $17,Buy Now. Variety.
Raspberry aromas are out front, followed by notes of flower and fresh herb. The flavors are light and bright. It doesn't stand up on its own but will fit in well at the dinner table. Pair it with a roasted rack of lamb. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 88. Price. $16,Buy...
Aromas of black pepper, fresh herbs, pink peppercorn, flowers, raspberry, stem and rose hips lead to fruit and savory flavors that show elegance and balance, with a juicy, peppery finish. This is one for the dinner table. Decant and pair it with roasted pork loin. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 93.
The fruit for this wine was soaked on its skins and fermented with native yeast. The nose carries aromas of kiwi, guava, pink grapefruit and lime. The palate is full-bodied and layered, with abundant tropical and citrus flavors framed by a big blast of acidity. It shows length, complexity and intensity. Sean P. Sullivan.
Made from 88% Sauvignon Blanc and 12% Semillon, this wine is a blend of old-vine fruit from Dionysus, Gamache and Bacchus Vineyards. The aromas charm in notes of fresh and dried herbs, flowers, nut oil and lemon pith. Full-bodied, mouthwatering flavors follow. A lingering finish caps it off. Sean P. Sullivan.
This wine's aromas pop with notes of raw meat, flower, pepper, baking spice and raspberry. Ripe, full-bodied black raspberry flavors follow, coating the palate end to end and leading to a long finish. There's a lot of structure behind it all. It's outrageously delicious. Cellar or decant. Sean P. Sullivan.
This is a second label for Mark Ryan. Aromas of dried tobacco, green herbs sautéed with butter, cherry and anise lead to full-bodied, plump dark-fruit flavors with a soft feel. It's a sure-fire crowd-pleaser. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 91. Price. $28,Buy Now. Designation. Flowerhead. Variety. Red Blends, Red Blends.
This is a blend of 56% Syrah, 40% Grenache and 4% Mourvèdre, coming from a number of top sites that include Boushey, Southwind, Stoney Vine and Lawrence. Aromas of berry, pipe tobacco, ground pepper and fresh herbs lead to center-focused fruit flavors that are full feeling but still light on their feet. There's plenty of structure behind it all. Sean P. Sullivan.
Cracked pepper and dried herb aromas meet with black plum on the nose of this bottling. There's a rustic herb showcase on the palate, with anise particularly spicing up the dark-red-fruit core. Matt Kettmann. rating. 89. Price. $24,Buy Now. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 14.2%. Bottle Size.
Forward aromas of baking spice, vanilla, licorice, coconut and black cherry lead the nose, with fruit and barrel playing equal parts. Like many wines from this vintage, it has a palate that's pulled back, with more reserved fruit flavors, along with a touch of barrel influence. Plenty of structure surrounds it all. Sean P. Sullivan.
Merlot (70%) is the star of this wine, with the balance Cabernet Sauvignon (18%), Cabernet Franc (8%) and Petit Verdot (4%). The aromas are fruit forward, with notes of black raspberry, berry and herb, along with a dash of cocoa. The palate shows sophistication and polish. It's an unabashed charmer, with plenty of nuance beyond that. Sean P. Sullivan.
When the occasion calls for a sweet red wine that's low in alcohol and high in fresh, fruity, floral flavors, this wine fills the bill. It is drenched in tasty rose petals, raspberries, cloves and lychee fruit. Jim Gordon. rating. 90. Price. $12,Buy Now. Designation. Rubino. Winery. Print a Shelf...
This attractive, sweet red wine practically explodes with rose-petal, candied plum and cherry-syrup flavors on a light body with low alcohol. An appetizing tang of acidity helps balance its sweetness. Jim Gordon. rating. 90. Price. $16,Buy Now. Designation. Electra Red. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 5.5%. Bottle Size.
In this wine, earthy forest, black tea and black pepper lead the way to a fully concentrated core of thick tannin and bold black cherry and plum. Virginie Boone. When you buy something through our link, we may earn a small commission. Wine Enthusiast does not accept money for editorial wine reviews. Read more about our policy.
Nicely concentrated and ripe, this full-bodied, moderately tannic wine offers generous black-fruit and dark-chocolate flavors, good depth and a grippy but smooth texture. It was blended with small amounts of Cabernet Sauvignon and Petite Sirah, and aged in all French oak, 20% new. Best from 2024. Jim Gordon. rating. 92.
