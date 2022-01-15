ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton’s Chris Evert, Tennis Superstar, Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Chris Evert, in the 1970s. (Used under public license).

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Chris Evert just announced that she has stage one ovarian cancer.

Everet took to Twitter early Saturday to make the announcement.

“I wanted to share my stage 1 ovarian cancer diagnosis and the story behind it as a way to help others,” she Tweeted. “I feel very lucky that they caught it early and expect positive results from my chemo plan. Thanks to Chris McKendry for her friendship and for co-writing this very personal story with me. And thanks to all of you for respecting my need to focus on my health and treatment plan. You will see me appear from home at times during ESPN’s coverage of the Aussie Open.”

According to the ESPN.com story by Chris McKendry, Evert is being treated at Cleveland Clinic in Fort Lauderdale.

Evert, 67, won 167 singles titles and 32 doubles titles during her career. She recently sold her estate near Clint Moore and Lyons Road, and now lives in a waterfront home in East Boca Raton. She continues involvement in the Evert Tennis Academy in Mission Bay.

