NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Bengals holding off Raiders in 4th quarter

By Jim Barnes Las Vegas Review-Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the first day of the NFL wild-card playoffs. The first game is a big one in Las Vegas, as the Raiders take on the Bengals in Cincinnati. Then, the New England Patriots play at their AFC East rivals, the Buffalo Bills. Refresh this blog throughout the games...

The NFL Is Lying to You about the Whistle in Bengals-Raiders

Second-year phenom quarterback Joe Burrow was rolling toward the sideline in Saturday’s AFC wildcard playoff game, delivering a strike in the endzone to Tyler Boyd for a touchdown. It was a marvelous, seismic play. There was one problem, though. While the ball was in the air, a referee blew...
NFL refuses to hold officials accountable for erroneous whistle in Bengals-Raiders game

Whether you think the inadvertent whistle on Joe Burrow’s first-half touchdown pass to Tyler Boys affected the game or not in the Bengals’ 26-19 wild-card win over the Raiders on Saturday, there is absolutely no question that line judge Mark Steinkerchner, part of Jerome Boger’s “all-star” officiating crew, blew the play dead as the ball was in the air from Burrow to Boyd, because he thought Burrow stepped out of bounds before he threw the ball.
Derek Carr
Bengals end three decades of playoff futility, Bills throttle Patriots

A solid outing from quarterback Joe Burrow and a late defensive stand saw the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 on Saturday to earn their first NFL playoff victory in 31 years. Burrow threw for two touchdowns as he piloted an efficient Bengals offense that scored on their first four drives. Rookie kicker Evan McPherson made all four of his field goal attempts as the Bengals ended an eight-game playoff losing streak that stretched back to their victory over the now-defunct Houston Oilers in January of 1991. "It feels great winning for us, for the city, for the organization. But, you know, we expected this. So it's not going to be a big celebration like it was when we won the division," Burrow told broadcaster NBC.
New England Patriots
Cincinnati Bengals
Bills blow out Pats, Bengals hold on against Raiders, NFL playoffs schedule

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills erased any doubt of who now rules the AFC East. Allen set a team playoff record with five touchdown passes, including two to Dawson Knox, and Devin Singletary ran for two scores in the first half of a 47-17 throttling of the division rival New England Patriots in a wild-card playoff game Saturday night.
Raiders waste no time in beginning search for new GM

With free agency, the draft and potentially naming a new head coach all facing the Raiders, they are expected to act expeditiously in finding a replacement for Mike Mayock, who they fired as general manager on Monday. The sense is the Raiders will prioritize either someone with prior experience in...
Bengals Get Encouraging News At Practice Tuesday

The Bengals lost a number of defensive linemen to injury in Saturday’s historic playoff win. On Sunday, head coach Zac Taylor revealed that Hendrickson entered concussion protocol. But now it appears the Pro Bowl D-end is already back on the practice field. On Tuesday Bengals reporter Ben Baby tweeted,...
The good, the bad and the ugly in Bengals’ Wild Card win over Raiders

It’s over. The 31-year postseason drought is officially behind the Cincinnati Bengals. It was a well-fought game by both teams and the Bengals played a pretty solid game in all three phases. Here are the best and worst facets of Cincinnati’s Wild Card win over the Raiders. The...
