Escape From Tarkov “No Fuss Needed” Quest

Good afternoon, young man. I need help for a good cause. As you have long guessed, I collect food, medicine, and other necessities in order to evacuate the people. I don’t want to deceive you, this is true. And now they have enough reserves for the road. And most importantly, I’ve managed to negotiate through my channels that these people would be met and let through to the other side. Can you imagine? But only the civilian population, no men under 60. Therefore, the first wave will mostly be children with mothers and a few elderly people. Almost everything is ready, except for one little detail – we need transportation. We have several vehicles, just enough to carry everyone from the first wave, but they are not running. As I was told, they have been idle for too long and need batteries and spark plugs. Even fuel is not necessary. I will make a proper list of the items we need. Can you bring them?

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO