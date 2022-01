Clemson Compliance Corner - NIL Q&A : Student-Athlete Paid Appearances. Q: Can a booster pay a student-athlete to attend their child’s birthday party and sign autographs?. A: Yes, appearances and autograph sessions are permissible NIL activities, provided the student-athlete has disclosed the activity to the University. Additionally, the student-athlete would not be able to wear any Clemson-issued apparel or items with Clemson marks (e.g. Clemson uniform, polo with the Tiger Paw). A student-athlete may request the use of Clemson University registered marks by using the NIL Intellectual Property Request Form (PDF).

