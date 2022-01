LAWRENCE — Jalen Wilson and David McCormack both had their moments Saturday, helping Kansas men’s basketball to an 85-59 win against West Virginia. There went redshirt sophomore forward Wilson, pushing in transition a few minutes into the game, finding a teammate for an easy layup. There went senior forward McCormack, with only a handful of minutes left in the game, throwing down an alley-oop dunk. There went the two of them connecting, not far into the second half, as Wilson took advantage of a double-team to find McCormack underneath the basket for what was more or less an uncontested dunk.

