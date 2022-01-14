ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'It's crunch time' - a season-defining week for the Hornets

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalfway through this Premier League season and it’s ‘make or break’ time for Watford. Every Hornet knows just how season-defining this week’s matches against Newcastle (away), Burnley...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Rooney ascent raises prospect of Everton return

Derby manager Wayne Rooney is in contention for an emotional return to Everton after the former England star's impressive handling of affairs on the pitch despite a financial crisis at the Championship club. Rooney is among the bookmakers' favourites to take permanent charge at Goodison Park after Rafael Benitez was sacked on Sunday. The 36-year-old made his name at Everton as a precocious teenager before rejoining his boyhood club following a glittering spell at Manchester United. And, in his short time as a manager, Rooney has offered evidence that the potential return of the prodigal son would be more than just an olive branch to Everton supporters infuriated by the dismal reign of the despised Benitez.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Manchester United forward ‘could be available’ for Brentford trip

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available for Manchester United's trip to Brentford though will have to come through Tuesday's training sesssion at Carrington, Ralf Rangnick has said.Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford were left out of United's match day squad for Saturday's 2-2 draw at Aston Villa, missing their second consecutive game despite Rangnick expecting both to return.The United interim manager said both players were ruled out of making the trip to Villa Park after Friday's late training session but says both are currently in contention to play Brentford."Cristiano and Marcus were training yesterday so I suppose they will be training...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal optimistic Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Liverpool will go ahead

Arsenal are optimistic their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool will go ahead as planned on Thursday night.The Gunners successfully appealed to the Premier League to have Sunday’s north London derby away to Tottenham called off in the absence of a number of players.Injuries, suspension, coronavirus cases and losing players to the Africa Cup of Nations saw Mikel Arteta’s ranks depleted enough for the league to postpone their scheduled fixture.However, the PA news agency understands there have been no additional Covid-19 cases in the past two days and a couple of players are now likely to be fit following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hornet#Crunch Time#St James#Burnley#Magpies
The Independent

Anthony Martial’s Manchester United issue now ‘resolved’, Ralf Rangnick claims

Ralf Rangnick considers the issue with Anthony Martial “resolved” following talks with a player he claimed refused to be involved in Manchester United’s trip to Aston VillaUnited had two goalkeepers among their eight substitutes – one short of the number allowed – for Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Villa Park where the France international was conspicuous by his absence.Martial has made no secret of his desire to leave United this month but Rangnick’s claim that the forward “didn’t want to be in the squad” in Birmingham still shocked onlookers.The 26-year-old took to Instagram later that night to say he “will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United knock out Arsenal as Chelsea also reach Continental Cup semi-finals

Four of the FA WSL’s top five teams will contest the semi-finals of the Continental Cup with Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea all progressing.League leaders Arsenal were knocked out by third-placed Manchester United courtesy of Alessia Russo’s 85th-minute header.The impressive victory continued United’s fine form, meaning they have now won five games in a row in all competitions without conceding.Pernille Harder scored a hat-trick as Chelsea cruised to a 4-2 win over West Ham.The Denmark international opened the scoring for the visitors after 25 minutes only for Katerina Svitkova to equalise before half-time.However, three goals in nine second-half...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Chelsea looking over their shoulders amid dip in form, Kepa Arrizabalaga admits

Kepa Arrizabalaga admits Chelsea are starting to look over their shoulder in the battle for Champions League qualification after their slump continued with a 1-1 draw at Brighton.The third-placed Blues topped the Premier League table early last month but a dismal run of just two wins from nine top-flight outings since has left their title challenge in tatters.Pressure is growing on manager Thomas Tuchel with his side now 12 points adrift of leaders Manchester City, having also played a game more.In addition, London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal could soon start to threaten Chelsea’s position in the top four as they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle contact Manchester United over Jesse Lingard loan deal

Newcastle have approached Manchester United about a loan deal for Jesse Lingard the PA news agency understands.The struggling Magpies have already spent around £37million this month thanks to their new owners, who are backed by the spending power of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.Kieran Trippier has arrived from Atletico Madrid and striker Chris Wood joined from fellow relegation fighters Burnley, but Eddie Howe’s side are still looking to do January transfer business.Lingard is among those in Newcastle’s crosshairs, with the St James’ Park club making an approach about a loan deal for the England international.The 29-year-old enjoyed a successful...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leicester vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Tottenham Hotspur will look to further their Champions League push when they travel to Leicester City in a rescheduled Premier League fixture tonight. Both teams have several games to catch up on following latest postponements at the weekend, with Spurs four points behind fourth-placed West Ham having played four games less.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Brentford host Manchester UnitedA win tonight would also see them go above Arsenal in the table after Sunday’s north London derby was postponed. Antonio Conte’s side were comfortably beaten by Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-finals but have not been in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Aaron Wan-Bissaka set to miss two more Manchester United games through illness

Manchester United look set to be without Aaron Wan-Bissaka until after the upcoming international break due to illness.The defender missed Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Aston Villa and United interim boss Ralf Rangnick revealed he was also ruled out of Wednesday’s match at Brentford and would likely be unavailable for the home clash with West Ham three days later.Asked if Wan-Bissaka would be fit to face Brentford, Rangnick told MUTV: “No, not yet. He’s still ill, I’m afraid. He will not be available for the game (on Wednesday) and also probably not available for the West Ham game.“Hopefully, after the international break, he will be back for training.”After the break that follows the West Ham fixture, United are scheduled to be back in action on February 4 with an FA Cup tie at home to Middlesbrough.
SOCCER
The Independent

Steven Bergwijn reveals Antonio Conte’s instructions before Tottenham heroics

Steven Bergwijn was delighted to follow Antonio Conte’s instructions and deliver a dramatic stoppage-time win for Tottenham at Leicester.The Netherlands international scored twice in 79 seconds of time added on to turn Spurs’ 2-1 deficit into a memorable 3-2 victory.He was sent on in the 78th minute, two minutes after James Maddison had put the Foxes on course for the three points in their first Premier League game of 2022 with a clear instruction from Conte – to score.Bergwijn, who has been subject of a bid from Ajax in the January transfer window, duly obliged, firing home from close range...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Unvaccinated Chelsea players could miss Champions League tie in France

Chelsea may be forced to leave any players not vaccinated against coronavirus at home for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Lille in March.France has toughened its Covid rules and there is now no exemption for unvaccinated professional athletes wishing to enter the country.European football’s governing body UEFA released a statement on Thursday morning saying that teams would be required “in principle” to abide by applicable rules in any country.UEFA is yet to publish its updated regulations for the knockout phases of its three men’s club competitions, which it says will provide “further guidance”.French president Emmanuel...
UEFA
The Independent

Rooney and Lampard linked with Everton job as Ferguson takes training

Duncan Ferguson oversaw Everton training on Tuesday amid reports linking Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard with the club’s managerial vacancy.The Toffees are looking for a successor to Rafael Benitez after sacking the Spaniard on Sunday.It has been reported that Rooney, the former Everton forward currently managing Derby, and ex-Chelsea boss Lampard are set to be interviewed for the post.Having on Tuesday taken what was the team’s first training session since Benitez’s dismissal, Ferguson could be in caretaker charge when they host Aston Villa on Saturday.The Scot, another former Everton player who has been part of their coaching staff since 2014,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Liverpool result: Player ratings as Reds win to head to Carabao Cup final

Liverpool are through to the Carabao Cup final after beating Arsenal 2-0 on the night and on aggregate.They will face Chelsea at Wembley, after a dominant showing in the semi-final second leg which saw the Gunners end with 10 men after a late Thomas Partey red card.Diogo Jota raced infield to strike home the game’s first goal from the edge of the box midway through the first half, and the Portuguese forward was the star of the show, lobbing in a second to send the Reds clear.Partey had been on the pitch fewer than 20 minutes when he picked up...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy