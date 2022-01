Over the last three years, two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has been a plaintiff in 52 federal cases in the Southern District of New York. The cases share the same goal: protect his brand, the Greek Freak. Antetokounmpo’s latest case began Monday. The five-time All-Star and 2020 defensive player of the year accuses Leaf Trading Cards of infringing on his trademarks and NIL. The case stems from a one-year licensing contract, signed in 2013, that granted Leaf, which sells cards, memorabilia and NFTs, the right to use the Milwaukee Bucks star’s name, nickname, likeness, photograph, biography and signature. According to the complaint...

