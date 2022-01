The previous selection of Melty Blood: Type Lumina is known for being expanded with a total of four new warriors. These should come out over the winter and each should also bring a story and battle arena. The first two fighters, Dead Apostle Noel and Aoko Aozaki, are now available for free. However, this does not apply to the Switch version, unfortunately you have to wait until January 17. Below is a different gameplay video for each of them.

