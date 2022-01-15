ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Guebert: Recalling home made heat on a cold winter's day

By Alan Guebert Guest columnist
Globe Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOf all the daily chores my father performed on the southern Illinois dairy farm of my youth, the most vital to me each winter morning was his rekindling of the banked fire in the tall, round wood stove that dominated my mother’s kitchen 60 years ago. The stove...

globegazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
News 4 Buffalo

How to heat your home safely in a winter storm

(WIVB) — With all the snow outside, people will want to be extra careful, not only when they’re shoveling, but also when they’re cranking up the heat. Fire officials say residents should not use a stove or a grill to heat their homes, and for those using a wood fireplace, have it inspected every year. […]
HOME & GARDEN
Z107.3

Mainers: Avoid A Winter Home Fire With These Portable Heating Tips

Maine has been seeing many fires in the past few weeks, including a fatal fire in Chelsea on New Year's Day, a fire that resulted in a home becoming a total loss in Abbot on Tuesday, and a Paris chimney fire that destroyed a home and caused a dog to die on Thursday. While some of these fires are still being investigated, these terrible events are a warning to other fellow Mainers to be cautious during the cold winter months when trying to keep warm in your home.
BANGOR, ME
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

ALAN GUEBERT: In the heat of the night

Of all the daily chores my father performed on the southern Illinois dairy farm of my youth, the most vital to me each winter morning was his rekindling of the banked fire in the tall, round wood stove that dominated my mother’s kitchen 60 years ago. The stove was,...
SOCIETY
JSTOR Daily

Heating Your Home Sustainably

As temperatures dip, heating use rises, and while it’s costly to your wallet, the energy used is also damaging to the planet. But there are increasingly more ways to heat your home sustainably. A study from Alan Pears explores different ways to approach sustainable, efficient winter heating. Pears recommends...
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold Winter#Home#Dairy Farm#Dairy Barn#Curling
CBS DFW

Kids Winter Sweaters Made With Lead Paint Zippers Recalled

(CBSDFW.COM) – Anyone who recently bought the following wool sweater made for children from Seattle, Washington-based Native Creation should return it immediately. (credit: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission) The company has recalled about 170 units of wool sweaters citing violation of the Federal Lead Paint ban, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said. This recall involves sweaters for children sizes 0 to 8. They were sold with dark gray, blue or black as the base color with multi-colored, Native American patterns. The sweaters have an attached hood, a zipper along the front and drawstrings at the top and bottom of the zipper path. They were manufactured in Ecuador and sold at the clothing company from December 2020 through January 2021 for about $29. According to the agency, the paint on the zipper pull contains levels of lead that exceed the maximums allowed. Excessive levels of lead can be toxic or cause other health problems to young children if the paint is ingested.
SEATTLE, WA
WTNH

Experts share home heating safety tips during cold weather

There have not been a lot of people buying heaters at ACE Home Center in Norwich this week. But with the frigid temperatures expected overnight, firefighters say they expect more will be used throughout the city and that they can be dangerous if precautions are not taken.
NORWICH, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
mensjournal.com

The Thermajohn Long Johns Set is Ideal for Cold Winter Nights at Home

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.Sponsored content. The winter is here and it will...
SHOPPING
sanjuanjournal.com

Coming together during the dark, cold days of winter | Editorial

We had just caught our breath from the aftermath of severe flooding when the blizzards came. It was a glorious white Christmas with several inches of snow that also brought unprecedented freezing temperatures. Pipes froze, water lines burst, the power went out, people couldn’t make it out of their driveways and island airports closed. Stores closed early or didn’t open at all. To top it off, the Tillikum was out the entire week for repairs so there was no inter-island ferry service.
FRIDAY HARBOR, WA
almanac.com

5 Home Remedies for Winter Colds and Coughs

Got a runny or stuffy nose? Scratchy throat? Suspect you may be coming down with that bug that’s going around? Here are 5 tried-and-true home remedies to stave off a winter cold or cough. And does chicken soup really work? Let’s take action!. Cold symptoms are usually mild,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
calleochonews.com

Winter Outfits for When It’s Just Not That Cold

Are you tired of waiting year after year to wear all those cute sweaters, jackets, hoodies and coats, but just can’t seem to find the right time? Living in Miami, we know how hard it is to get your winter outfits just right since the weather is pretty warm, even during the peak winter season. Miami is where everyone wants to be but for those people that love winter it may leave them wanting more. Nevertheless, for the cold Miami lacks they make up for in many other areas.
MIAMI, FL
wnypapers.com

Tips to lower your home's heating bills this winter

A frosty winter wonderland is fun to experience – outside. Inside is another story. By keeping your home heating system running at peak performance, you'll lower your winter utility bills and experience increased comfort. According to North American Technician Excellence (NATE), here’s how to stay toasty this winter without...
LIFESTYLE
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Quotes for a winter’s day

“Snow!!” a few, of which I formerly considered friends, exclaimed upon hearing the latest forecast for what sounds to be blizzard like conditions arriving Sunday. “I love snow!” chirped one. “I can’t wait to get to that stack of books I’ve been meaning to read.”
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy