It is snowing in Oxford, so that must mean one thing: The Ole Miss women (14-2, 2-1 SEC) are set to host an important game against instate rival Mississippi State (11-4, 2-1 SEC). Last February, with perhaps a berth in the NCAA Tournament on the line, the Rebels' home game versus Mississippi State was snowed and iced out when a wintry mix spread across north Mississippi. So far, so good for today's bout which is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. CT. Though snow is on the ground, that 2 o'clock tip-off is still on tap.

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO