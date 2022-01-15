ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Boise Police arrest shooting suspect

By By IDAHO PRESS STAFF
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 3 days ago

Early Saturday morning, Boise Police officers arrested a 31-year-old shooting suspect and booked him into Ada County Jail.

Officers responded to a call at 4:10 a.m. on the 2100 block of S. Owyhee Street and found a victim who had been shot inside the house, according to a Boise Police Department press release. First aid was provided to the victim, who was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Law enforcement determined that a man on scene, identified as Jed Earls of Boise, was the suspect and officers took him into custody. Evidence suggested the suspect shot the victim following an argument, the release states.

Police recovered a firearm from the residence. Earls was booked in jail on a charge of aggravated battery, the release states.

