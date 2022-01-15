Mercury retrograde protection candle is much needed right now

The start of a new year always brings an industrious, take-charge vibe courtesy of Capricorn season. The industrious cardinal earth sign aims to set lofty goals and climb one slow, steady, pragmatic step at a time, which is undoubtedly in line with our societal push to tackle ambitious resolutions. But if you're finding it tough to build momentum or even get fired up enough to pinpoint an aspiration, you can blame not only one but two planets' retrogrades. Not only has Venus been retrograde in Capricorn — spurring slowdowns and inner work around relationships, beauty, and money — since December 19, but the first Mercury retrograde of 2022 begins on Friday, January 14 in the fixed air sign Aquarius, symbolized by the Water Bearer. Because Mercury only just went into Aquarius on January 2, it's still in the early degrees of the sign, so by Tuesday, January 25, it will move back into cardinal earth sign Capricorn, symbolized by the Sea Goat. Over the course of the entire three weeks — until Thursday, February 3 — the planet of communication, transportation, and technology will nudge you to go back to the drawing board on existing projects, require more self-reflection, and, yes, potentially fuel headache-inducing misunderstandings and delays.

ASTRONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO