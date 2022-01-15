ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Mercury retrograde protection candle is much needed right now

By Brian Ashcraft
thehiu.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Honestly, I wasn’t always into astrology, but once I learned the details of the Mercury retrograde impact, I became enamored. Maybe it’s what I really, really believe—or, maybe I just...

thehiu.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

These 3 Signs May Be In A Funk This Week, Thanks To Mercury Retrograde

You may have high hopes for 2022, but you might want to lower your expectations for now because it’s off to a slow start. After all, you’ve been the thick of Venus retrograde since last year, which has a way of bringing up unresolved issues you’ve been avoiding. Chances are, you’re still dealing with a situation you wish you could put behind you, especially if you’re already past the point of no return. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of January 10, 2022 — Gemini, Cancer, and Aquarius — then you might as well try to be patient and take it slow in the meantime.
ASTRONOMY
POPSUGAR

Every Sign Should Brace Themselves For the First Mercury Retrograde of the Year

Anyone else feel like 2022 is already off to a silly, goofy start? I sure do. With what will soon be three planets retrograde simultaneously, it is more than understandable if the first two weeks of January have felt damn near impossible to get through. But just like all good things come to an end, so do bad things. While January 2022's Mercury retrograde period — the first of 2022 — is occurring on top of Uranus retrograde and Venus retrograde for a bit, it won't last forever. Rather, January's Mercury retrograde starts on Jan. 14 and ends Feb. 3, lasting for three weeks. Knowing how Mercury retrograde will affect your zodiac sign is the first step in making it through this tricky period as best you can.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Beast

This Limited-Edition Lavender-Scented Candle Combats the Stresses of Mercury Entering Retrograde

The start of the year can be a turbulent time filled with challenges, especially with Mercury in retrograde from January 14 through February 3. Birthdate Candles' new calming, scented candle helps you fight off any astrological bad vibes. Not familiar with the tribulations of Mercury in retrograde? Proponents of astrology believe Mercury (the planet ruling communication) entering retrograde (a period where its direction appears reversed) is bad news, leading to misunderstandings and disagreements.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercury Retrograde#Candles#Stylecaster#Nest#The Bath Body#Birthdate Co#Amazonite
SHAPE

Your Survival Guide for the First Mercury Retrograde of 2022

The start of a new year always brings an industrious, take-charge vibe courtesy of Capricorn season. The industrious cardinal earth sign aims to set lofty goals and climb one slow, steady, pragmatic step at a time, which is undoubtedly in line with our societal push to tackle ambitious resolutions. But if you're finding it tough to build momentum or even get fired up enough to pinpoint an aspiration, you can blame not only one but two planets' retrogrades. Not only has Venus been retrograde in Capricorn — spurring slowdowns and inner work around relationships, beauty, and money — since December 19, but the first Mercury retrograde of 2022 begins on Friday, January 14 in the fixed air sign Aquarius, symbolized by the Water Bearer. Because Mercury only just went into Aquarius on January 2, it's still in the early degrees of the sign, so by Tuesday, January 25, it will move back into cardinal earth sign Capricorn, symbolized by the Sea Goat. Over the course of the entire three weeks — until Thursday, February 3 — the planet of communication, transportation, and technology will nudge you to go back to the drawing board on existing projects, require more self-reflection, and, yes, potentially fuel headache-inducing misunderstandings and delays.
ASTRONOMY
Well+Good

The First Mercury Retrograde of 2022 is in Aquarius and Capricorn—Here’s What That Means for Your Sign

Mercury goes retrograde four times in 2022, and the first transit is just around the corner. Starting on January 14, Mercury—the planet associated with technology, travel, and communication—will appear to be moving backwards, and will continue to do so until February 3, inviting us to introspect and reconsider certain aspects of our lives. With the upcoming Mercury retrograde in Aquarius and Capricorn, astrologer Corina Crysler says the transit presents a great opportunity to blend the dreamy air sign energy with the goal-oriented Earth sign energy.
ASTRONOMY
New York Post

What is Mercury retrograde and how will it affect my zodiac sign in 2022?

So, you’ve just heard that we have another Mercury retrograde cycle looming on the horizon. I can feel your collective groan from here!. But wait — didn’t we just go through a Mercury retrograde phase, like, practically a few weeks ago? It’s like you blink and suddenly you’re about to face another one! They’re like that ex who just won’t disappear even though you’re totally over it.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Astrology
Hypebae

Get Ready for the 4 Mercury Retrogrades Happening in 2022

While we still have high hopes for the new year, things are not exactly looking great — 2022 will reportedly have four Mercury retrogrades. By now, you’ve probably heard of the very scary cosmic phenomenon, whether you’re a believer in astrology or your coworker loves to use it as an excuse for always being late. Known as the planet of communication, travel and technology, Mercury rules our house of thought and words, allowing us to articulate ourselves effectively as well as understand the information we receive from others. When this planet is in retrograde, its orbit is in reverse, which can cause numerous hiccups and more extreme blunders in interpersonal relationships.
ASTRONOMY
sportstalkline.com

January's Mercury Retrograde Is Hitting Every Zodiac Mark Handsome Sturdy - Right here's How

Somebody else in actuality feel like 2022 is already off to a silly, goofy open? I clear catch. With what will quickly be three planets retrograde simultaneously, it is some distance more than understandable if the first two weeks of January include felt damn attain now now not most likely to catch via. Nonetheless actual like every appealing issues formula to an cease, so catch defective issues. While January 2022's Mercury retrograde interval — the first of 2022 — is occurring on prime of Uranus retrograde and Venus retrograde for a bit, it would perhaps well well also now now not final ceaselessly. Pretty, January's Mercury retrograde starts on Jan. 14 and ends Feb. 3, lasting for 3 weeks. Realizing how Mercury retrograde will have an effect on your zodiac signal is step one in making it via this robust interval as simplest it is most likely you'll well well.
BASKETBALL
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

An asteroid is flying by Earth today and you can watch it live

A massive asteroid will safely fly by Earth today, but that doesn’t mean you can’t keep an eye on it. The news: The asteroid — named asteroid 1994 PC1 — will make its closest approach toward Earth for the next 200 years as it soars about 1 million miles away from Earth, according to Space.com.
ASTRONOMY
studyfinds.org

Rocks found in Greenland reveal Earth was once covered in an ocean of magma

CAMBRIDGE, England — Earth was nothing more than a giant ocean of lava 3.6 billion years ago, according to new research. The planet’s oldest rocks show that the planet’s magma sea was hundreds of miles deep and stretched across Earth’s surface. The rocks also contain the earliest evidence of microbial life and plate tectonics.
EARTH SCIENCE
Tree Hugger

Supermarket Eliminates 'Use By' Dates on Milk, Tells Shoppers to Use Sniff Test

People in Britain will have to start relying on their noses rather their eyeballs when detecting whether or not a container of milk is still good to drink. A major supermarket chain, Morrisons, has announced that it will be eliminating "use by" dates on 90% of milk sold in stores by the end of January. The decision is part of an effort to reduce the enormous quantities of milk that are discarded due to consumer misunderstanding over printed expiry dates. This waste results in unnecessary carbon entering the atmosphere and the squandering of valuable resources required to raise dairy cattle.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy