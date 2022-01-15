FAA Sets Flight Procedures, Restrictions for Super Bowl, Even in San Diego

SoFi Stadium. Photo via @SoFi Stadium Twitter

On Feb. 13, the Super Bowl kicks off in Los Angeles, but flight procedures in place for the event even will reach San Diego, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Officials said the changes will be in effect from Feb. 6 to 14, with the most impact in Los Angeles airspace.

Special air traffic procedures will be in effect to minimize delays and enhance safety at San Diego International Airport.

Other affected airports will be Los Angeles International, Van Nuys Airport, Hollywood Burbank Airport, Long Beach Airport, Jack Northrup Field/Hawthorne Municipal Airport, John Wayne Airport, Ontario International Airport, San Bernardino International Airport and Palm Springs International Airport.

Private pilots planning to fly over the L.A. area around the time of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood will have to adhere to the special air traffic practices, temporary flight restrictions and other operational requirements.

Meanwhile, a reservation program will be in effect to facilitate aircraft parking at LAX and other area airports outside San Diego, according to the FAA. General aviation pilots should contact the Fixed Base Operator at each airport to obtain reservations.

The Van Nuys, Hollywood Burbank, Long Beach, Jack Northrup Field/Hawthorne Municipal, John Wayne, Ontario International and San Bernardino airports also will be subject to the reservation requirements.

The FAA will impose a Temporary Flight Restriction over SoFi Stadium for the big game. It will be in effect from 2:30 until 8:30 p.m. on game day, with a 10 nautical-mile inner core and a 30 nautical-mile outer ring, according to the agency.

The restriction will not affect regularly scheduled commercial flights in and out of LAX. Emergency medical, public safety and military aircraft will be able to enter the restricted area in coordination with air traffic control, according to the FAA.

Super Bowl LVI will also be a No-Drone Zone. Additional drone restrictions will be in place before, during and after the Super Bowl, FAA officials said.

– City News Service