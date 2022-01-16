ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family, Friends Hold Vigil For Kristal Bayron Nieves, 19-Year-Old Killed In East Harlem Burger King Robbery

By Jessica Moore
CBS New York
CBS New York
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — At a vigil in East Harlem on Saturday, friends and family remembered Kristal Bayron Nieves, who was fatally shot last week during a robbery while she was working at a Burger King.

As CBS2’s Leah Mishkin reports, the family said a prayer with Kristal’s mom, Kristie Bayron Nieves, and lit candles outside the restaurant where Kristal was gunned down.

“She’s saying thank you to everyone and everybody that’s been there for me in this moment. She wants justice for Kristal. I hope my daughter is the last one,” a translator said.

Kristal Bayron Nieves, 19-year-old cashier shot and killed during armed robbery at East Harlem Burger King.

The 19-year-old was working at the Burger King around 12:30 a.m. Sunday when police say an armed robber came in, stole $100 from the cash register and fatally shot the young cashier.

Investigators now say the gunman was 30-year-old Winston Glynn , who was arrested Friday and charged with murder.

Kristal’s aunt Maribel Nieves said through a translator, “The family is relieved because thank God the person that did this is caught by the police, so the family is very relieved.”

At the vigil, there were prayers and memories from those who knew Kristal best.

One cousin told CBS2 Kristal loved spending time with her family and was working to save up for a car, and described Kristal as kind-hearted and encouraging.

“I wanted to be a doctor or a lawyer and she was telling me to go for it, to finish school and do it,” one person said.

“Our store has suffered, like, all the co-workers,” co-worker Samantha Martinez said. “She did not deserve this.”

The victim’s mother says she prays justice will be served.

Police say the suspect used to work at that same Burger King, so he knew the restaurant well and had likely pre-planned the robbery.

CBS2’s Leah Mishkin contributed to this report.

