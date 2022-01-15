First-year Nelson swim teams making their presence felt

The Hawks show their strength against Gresham, with the boys team winning big.

It's a brand new day at Nelson High School.

And day after day, practice by practice and meet by meet, the Hawks' swimming teams are learning to make their way in the world.

They proved their abilities yet again on Thursday, Jan. 13, when the Nelson boys team routed Gresham 138-16 and the Hawk girls dropped an 80-63 decision at Gresham Aquatic Center.

"Our coaches are awesome and we have some really good competitive swimmers on our team," said Nelson's Diana Bui, who won one race and placed second in three others. "I think we can definitely make it to state this year."

Boys meet

The Nelson boys flexed their muscles impressively against Gresham, winning all 11 events against the Gophers and sweeping the top three spots in six of those races.

"Our team goals were 'Do your best and win,'" said Nelson's Aiden Nguyen, who finished second in the 50-yard freestyle, swam on his team's winning 400 freestyle relay and also its runner-up 200 free relay team. "I'm not trying to be cocky, but … we've got this in the bag."

The Hawks got two wins each from Adrien Dulong and Mason Hopper, with Dulong taking the 200 individual medley in 2 minutes, 16 seconds, and coming back later to top the 100 butterfly with a mark of 1:00.3.

Hopper did his part in the 500 freestyle and 100 backstroke, notching a 6:02.50 in the 500 free, and two events later, a 1:02 in the back.

Other Nelson individual winners were: Luke Ly in the 200 free at 2:56.15; Ethan Chan in the 50 free with a 25.75 (with Nguyen second at 26.22); Tony Chen in the 100 free at 1:06.45; and Tyson Elliott in the 100 breaststroke with a 1:09.90.

Girls meet

While the Nelson girls fell short against Gresham, they won three events and finished second in six others to push the Gophers to the very end.

Bui came through to win the 200 IM in 3:00.34, and later, placed second in the 100 fly at 1:25.82. She also swam on two runner-up relays.

"I was happy because I don't normally do the 200 IM, but I was really lucky to be able to do it today and help my team," Bui said. "I usually like to be in the relays or the 100 breaststroke."

The Hawks' other individual winners against Gresham were Joslyn Rosier-Bundy and Lillie Sorensen, with Rosier-Bundy setting the top mark in the 100 freestyle at 1:14.16, while Sorenson followed suit while winning the 500 free with a mark of 7:36.52.

