USD/JPY Weekly Outlook

Yesterday, the pair continued to lose ground against the U.S. dollar, reaching the support at 1.1320. It seems that the bears have started to lose momentum and, at the time of writing, the price is hovering around the mentioned support. The forecast for today’s trading session is for the pair to rebound from this support and to be traded in the range between 1.1320 – 1.1360. On the other hand, the downward movement may be expected to continue, but only in case the bears manage to violate the support at 1.1320. If this happens, then the pair may head towards the critical support at 1.1272. The data on the building permits for the U.S., which is to be announced today at 13:30 GMT, is expected to cause a spike in volatility.

CURRENCIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO