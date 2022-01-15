ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD/JPY Weekly Outlook

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSD/JPY’s steeper and deeper than expected decline last week suggests that rise from 112.52 has completed at 116.34 already. But as a temporary low was formed at 113.47, initial bias is turned neutral this week for some consolidations. Risk will stay on the downside as long as 116.34 resistance holds. Below...

www.actionforex.com

FXStreet.com

EUR/USD and USD/JPY: Targets achieved

If USD/JPY was part of the weekly 19 currency pair trade line up, then its place would sit last along with EUR/USD and alongside CAD/CHF. At least for this week due to the positions of USD/JPY and EUR/USD. Top ranking earns the distinction to easy trade, many pips and no...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Murrey math lines: USD/JPY, USD/CAD

As we can see in the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average, USDJPY is trading above it, thus indicating a possible ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 6/8, break it, and then continue growing to reach the resistance at 7/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 5/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and fall towards the support at 3/8.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/GBP Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8312; (P) 0.8345; (R1) 0.8364;. Intraday bias in EUR/GBP is back on the downside as recent down trend is resuming. Further fall would be seen to 0.8276 key long term support. On the upside, however, break of 0.8377 resistance will now indicate short term bottoming, and bias back to the upside for stronger rebound.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Struggles to Bounce

The yen softened after the Bank of Japan signaled no shift in its ultra-loose monetary policy. The US dollar bounced off the critical floor at 113.50 from the daily chart. A bullish RSI divergence revealed a deceleration in the downward impetus. The indicator’s oversold situation also attracted a number of bargain hunters.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY: Scope for a substantial rise to 120.00 – ING

USD/JPY has been trading up to 116.00. Economists at ING believe that the pair could surge as high as 120.00. “Unlike many nations embracing currency strength to ride out the inflation hump, Japanese policymakers have shown little resistance to JPY weakness.”. “Given its battle with deflation, arguably Japan could do...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Currency Pair of the Week: GBP/USD

The UK employment situation continues to strengthen. In December, the number of people claiming unemployment benefits fell by 43,300 vs an expectation of -36,000. In addition, the revision to the November print nearly doubled from -49,800 to -95,100. The Unemployment Rate fell to 4.1% vs 4.2% expected and 4.2% in November. On the inflation front, the UK will release December CPI on Wednesday. Expectations are for a headline print of 5.2% YoY vs 5.3% YoY in November. If CPI comes out as expected, it will be the highest reading since September 2011. Core CPI, which excludes food, energy, alcohol and tobacco, is expected to be 3.9% YoY vs 4.0% YoY in November. With the elevated inflation readings and strong employment data, the CME BOE Watch Tool is showing that markets are pricing in a 100% chance of a rate hike at the February 3rd meeting.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Battle for Safe-Havens

After three consecutive trading sessions during which the USD/JPY price attempted to recover, the pace of gains stopped around the 115.05 resistance level. This is most important for the bullish trend and returned to stability around the 114.25 level at the time of writing the analysis. It is looking for stronger catalysts to continue the upward trend or continue the recent selling operations.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USDJPY Struggles within SMAs after Bullish Doji

USDJPY is hovering within the 20- and 40-day simple moving averages (SMAs) after the bounce off the 113.45 support level that posted on Friday, creating an impressive spike. If the price jumps above the 20-day SMA, it could confirm a bullish doji pattern which is behaving as a reversal formation.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Daily Technical Analysis

Yesterday, the pair continued to lose ground against the U.S. dollar, reaching the support at 1.1320. It seems that the bears have started to lose momentum and, at the time of writing, the price is hovering around the mentioned support. The forecast for today’s trading session is for the pair to rebound from this support and to be traded in the range between 1.1320 – 1.1360. On the other hand, the downward movement may be expected to continue, but only in case the bears manage to violate the support at 1.1320. If this happens, then the pair may head towards the critical support at 1.1272. The data on the building permits for the U.S., which is to be announced today at 13:30 GMT, is expected to cause a spike in volatility.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Technical Outlook and Review

XAU/USD (GOLD):. On the H4, prices are on bullish momentum and abiding to our ascending trendline. We see the potential for a bounce from our 1st support at 1815.570 in line with 23.6% Fibonacci retracement towards our 1st resistance at 1829.630 in line with 100% Fibonacci extension and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement. Prices are trading above ichimoku clouds and RSI are showing bullish momentum, further supporting our bullish bias.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Daily Report

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7194; (P) 0.7212; (R1) 0.7228;. Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains neutral first. We’re still slightly favoring the case that correction from 0.8006 is complete after defending 0.6991. Above 0.7313 will extend the rise from 0.6992 to 0.7555 resistance. However, break of 0.7128 support will dampen this bullish case and bring retest of 0.6991/2 instead.
MARKETS
DailyFx

Japanese Yen Outlook: Large USD/JPY Option Expiries in Focus Ahead of BOJ

Sizable USD/JPY option expiries in focus today. All eyes on tomorrow’s BOJ interest rate decision. Bearish IG Client Sentiment (IGCS). 2022 has been relatively strong for the Japanese Yen against an overextended U.S. dollar. The Yen’s safe-haven appeal has also come into play with tensions surrounding Russia and Ukraine. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields popped to yearly highs on Friday supportive of USD strength (USD/JPY is the highest positively correlated G10 pair to 10-year U.S. Treasury yields), and continues this week despite U.S. bond markets being closed. Tomorrows open should bring in more liquidity and volume to what is likely to be a thin trading day. However, volatility may be apparent via the significant option expirations today (see strikes below). In many cases, market participants tend to move prices closer to the respective strike values as expiration looms which could point to maintained upside as the large 115.00-10 expiry materializes.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY tumbles to three-week lows near 113.50

Japanese yen benefits amid weak US data and risk aversion. DXY erases losses and turns positive during the American session. USD/JPY has the biggest weekly loss in a year. The USD/JPY extended weekly losses and tumbled to 113.47, reaching the lowest level since December 20. It then rebounded, rising toward 113.80. The dollar is having the worst weekly performance versus the yen in a years.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Looking forward to an Omicron free spring?

US dollar fades as Treasury yields stall after sharp gains. Failure at 115.00 and 114.00 erases all 2022 success. General dollar weakness points to a post-Omicron economy. The FXStreet Forecast Poll predicts a recovery based on technical support. The USD/JPY shed its remaining 2022 gains this week as markets look...
CURRENCIES
investing.com

USD/JPY Breaks Below Trendline Support

USD/JPY - Technical Outlook. Reports that the BOJ has started discussing the logistics of rate hikes have caught the market offside a little, sparking some JPY bullishness. Given the current USD weakness, this makes USD/JPY a strong candidate for further sales should USD move lower after today’s data. The...
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD outlook: Break above thick daily cloud and weekly bullish engulfing signal further advance

Aussie holds firmly in green for the third straight day, lifted by weaker US dollar, after more cautious than expected tone from Fed chief Powell disappointed investors. Bulls probe above 0.73 level following Wednesday’s 1.04% acceleration, boosted by bullish signal, generated on close above the top of thick daily cloud (0.7274, also 50% retracement of 0.7555/ 0.6993 descend).
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY cracks 114.00 amid USD weakness and bearish wedge

USD/JPY eyes deeper losses below 114.00 on DXY weakness. US Treasury yields attempt a bounce ahead of Retail Sales. Bearish wedge confirmation and daily close below 50-DMA cheer bears. USD/JPY is flirting with three-week lows, losing the 114.00 level amid persistent weakness in the US dollar against its main peers...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY outlook: Bears tighten grip and eye targets at 114 and 113.63

The remains in red on Thursday and trading near new 2 ½ week low, hit after Wednesday’s post-US CPI drop (the biggest daily fall since Nov 26). Long tails of yesterday’s and today’s candle signal that bears face headwinds at 114.44 Fibo support (50% retracement of 112.53/116.35 / 30DMA) but the action remains weighed down by fresh negative dollar’s sentiment and bearish signal generated on Wednesday’s close below 114.89 (Fibo 38.2%, reinforced by 20DMA).
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

USD/JPY Outlook Mired by Failure to Defend January Opening Range

USD/JPY trades to a fresh monthly low (114.38) despite another uptick in the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), and the exchange rate may continue to give back the advance from the November low (112.53) as it fails to defend the opening range for January. USD/JPY Outlook Mired by Failure to...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Downside momentum gains traction in USD/JPY – UOB

According to FX Strategists at UOB Group, USD/JPY faces extra losses on a close below 114.30. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘the underlying tone still appears to be on the soft side and we continue to see chance for USD to dip below 115.00’. Instead of dipping below 115.00, USD plunged to a low of 114.36 before settling on a soft note at 114.63 (-0.56%). The rapid decline appears to be overdone but there is room for USD to test 114.30. The next support at 114.00 is not expected to come into the picture. On the upside, a breach of 115.10 (minor resistance is at 114.85) would indicate that the current weakness has stabilized.”
CURRENCIES

