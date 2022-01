The Ducks improved to 10-5 with a second straight win over top 10 opponent; Paopao leads the way. For just the first time since the 2003-04 season, UConn suffered multiple defeats to unranked opponents. Earlier in the season it was Georgia Tech on Dec. 9, and on Monday, Jan. 17, it was the Oregon Ducks who did the Huskies in by a 72-59 margin. It wasn't smooth sailing for the Ducks from the jump as Connecticut jumped out to a 10-0 lead to start the game off. But from there it was all Oregon. The Ducks were led by sophomore...

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO