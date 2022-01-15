ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Coastal Bend program seeks to address water pollution in area bays

KIII TV3
 4 days ago

Kathryn Tunnell is with the Coastal Bend...

www.kiiitv.com

lansingcitypulse.com

EPA: BWL maybe polluting drinking water

(This story has been updated to correct the last name of Elena Saxonhouse, managing attorney of the Sierra Club. Because of a reporting error, her last name was misspelled.) Dangerous toxins leaching from coal ash ponds around Lansing’s Erickson Power Station are contaminating groundwater and for decades may have poisoned nearby drinking water supplies that feed private residences’ wells and the municipal system.
LANSING, MI
The Guardian

The Guardian view on water pollution: come clean on sewage

English water companies have got used to pumping raw sewage into the sea and rivers. An investigation launched last year by the regulator, Ofwat, and the Environment Agency, is a chance to put things right. But there are worrying signs that this opportunity to shine a light is in danger of being missed. The refusal by the Environment Agency to reveal which 2,000 sewage treatment works in England are being looked at, and whether this will lead to delays in dealing with new complaints, raises questions about its commitment to openness.
ENVIRONMENT
WNCT

North Carolina Coastal Federation takes steps to reduce pollution

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) – During the month of January, the North Carolina Coastal Federation takes advantage of the “no potting closure” a time where crab harvesting isn’t allowed to remove crab pots and fishing gear that is polluting waterways. 24 crews have been working on this project from the Northeastern coast all the way down […]
NEWPORT, NC
californiaagnet.com

SJV Air Pollution Control District Addresses Phase Out of Ag Burning

Agricultural burning as we know it is currently in the process of being phased out. So what’s the timeline, what alternatives are out there and what incentive programs are available for the industry to make this big transition? These topics were addressed at Malcolm Media’s recent Grape, Nut & Tree Fruit Expo. Watch this interview with Crystal Yunker from the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District to learn more.
ENVIRONMENT
cw39.com

How to report air, water or solid waste pollution in your area

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) Harris County is asking residents to report pollution in their neighborhood or anywhere they see a problem. Harris County Pollution Control Services is asking local residents to take photos or describe what they see and provide a location. You can report air pollution, water pollution or solid waste pollution as well.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
azpm.org

PFAS water pollution pilot project opens in Tucson

John Farley, director of fire test operations at the Naval Research Laboratory, tests the effectiveness of aqueous film-forming foam by spraying it on a gasoline fire. The test took place at the laboratory in Chesapeake Beach, Md. Oct. 25, 2019. The Central Tucson PFAS pilot Project is officially up and...
TUCSON, AZ
Albany Herald

Feds put Georgia on notice to address coal ash pollution

ATLANTA — The Biden administration is cracking down on the disposal of coal ash generated by power plants in Georgia and other states. The Environmental Protection Agency announced this week it intends to enforce a 2015 rule prohibiting utilities from dumping coal ash into unlined ponds. Georgia Power is...
ATLANTA, GA
themountvernongrapevine.com

Ohio EPA Finalizes 2022 Water Pollution Control Loan Fund Program Management Plan

More than $2.4 billion for infrastructure, restoration projects to improve water quality. Ohio EPA has finalized the Agency’s Water Pollution Control Loan Fund (WPCLF) 2022 Program Management Plan. The fund provides financial and technical assistance for wastewater infrastructure and restoration projects that improve the quality of Ohio’s rivers, streams, lakes, and other water bodies.
OHIO STATE
Kokomo Perspective

Burns Harbor mill and environmentalists settle water pollution suit

HAMMOND — Cleveland-Cliffs and two environmental groups are within 90 days of shaking hands on a deal to resolve complaints the company's steel plants frequently foul Lake Michigan. Lawyers for the Cleveland-based steelmaker, the Chicago-based Environmental Law and Policy Center and the Hoosier Environmental Council informed a U.S. District...
BURNS HARBOR, IN
cityofwaupaca.org

CITY OF WAUPACA MERCURY POLLUTION MINIMIZATION PROGRAM

In an effort to minimize the health and environmental impacts of mercury in our community, an ongoing take-back program is being conducted at City Hall in Waupaca. The City of Waupaca will accept mercury thermometers, fluorescent lamps/bulbs, Compact Fluorescent Lights (CFL’s) and mercury-containing thermostats at no charge. Drop-offs will be accepted during normal business hours at Waupaca City Hall Front Desk, 111 S Main St, Waupaca.
WAUPACA, WI
carolinajournal.com

Evaluating our coastal wetlands and coastal water quality

This commentary will be a shock to the “No Wetlands, No Seafood” bumper sticker crowd, but if things are going to get better regarding NC coastal water quality, it’s time we all have an honest discussion about the truth. There has been a cover-up in the scientific community about the contribution coastal wetlands make to poor water quality. For many readers, this will seem crazy and contrary to everything they have learned previously. Still, after nearly half of a century of coastal wetland “science” propaganda, the facts need to be aired.
ENVIRONMENT

