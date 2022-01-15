ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

DHEC Board Approves Controversial Sandbagging at DeBordieu

By David Hucks
myrtlebeachsc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Board of the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control overturned a staff decision, choosing to allow a small group of property owners in the DeBordieu community to keep illegally placed sandbags on the beach and cover them in sand so that Dr. Paul Gayes, from Coastal Carolina University, can...

myrtlebeachsc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rochelle News-Leader

Park Board: Sale of 2nd Street property approved

ROCHELLE — At its Monday meeting, the Flagg-Rochelle Community Park District Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the sale of property at 735 N. 2nd St. The property includes the park district’s former office and storage building that were vacated by a move to the newly-constructed REC Center. The property was purchased by C&C Plumbing, Heating and Cooling for $170,000, the highest of three bids. It will be used for office space and storage.
ROCHELLE, IL
Caledonian Record-News

Kingdom East Board Approves Bigger Budget Option

The Kingdom East School Board approved a budget that will be presented to voters that includes a $2.3 million increase over last year and exceeds the ask the finance committee favored. During their meeting last week, the KESD Board members reviewed an initial proposed budget of $37.9 million, which is...
EDUCATION
Mining Journal

Board approves water study

HARVEY — The Chocolay Township Board of Trustees Monday unanimously approved a public water feasibility study for the township. In December 2020, the board began a discussion of four-year priority projects, and targeted the options for a public water study. The last time the subject was studied was in 2001, making that study too old to use as a basis for public water supply funding.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandbags#Private Property#The Dhec Board
burlington-record.com

KCC hospital board approves new budget

At its most recent meeting on Jan. 5, the Kit Carson County Health Service District Board of Directors approved the newest budget. CEO Bryan Bogle said approximately $17.9 million was budgeted in net operating revenue, along with $17.4 million in operating expenses. Of that, 54% of the budgeted operating expenses are related to wages and benefits. It all results in an EBIDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of approximately $500,000, he added.
KIT CARSON COUNTY, CO
myrtlebeachsc.com

City Closes Ted C Collins To Limit Covid Spread

In an effort to spread the new variant of Covid 19, the City of Myrtle Beach has closed the Ted C Collins police station located at Joe White Avenue. Residents are able to make payments to the Clerk’s office after court on Monday and Wednesday 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. or Tuesday and Thursday 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
North Country Public Radio

Controversial granite quarry in the southern Adirondacks up for approval

A controversial mining project is up approval by Adirondack Park Agency this week. Opponents say mining the White Lake Quarry in Forestport would hurt the summer tourism season in the southern Adirondacks town. Forestport is a small town about 30 minutes south of Old Forge. There’s a local diner, a...
FORESTPORT, NY
arapahoegov.com

Arapahoe County?Board approves Commissioner assignments for 2022

The Arapahoe County Board of Commissioners kicked off its 2022 agenda Jan. 11 by approving its officer assignments, committee and liaison roles for the year. The Board voted to place the following Commissioners in leadership posts: . Nancy Jackson (District 4): Chair . Carrie Warren-Gully (District 1): Chair pro tem . Bill Holen...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford City Council approves Civilian Oversight Board

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford City Council approved a Civilian Oversight Board on Monday night. The board is designed to provide transparency between the police and the community. Seven citizens will sit on the board, and they will monitor complaints, review the completed investigations of those complaints, as well as review “Use of Force” […]
ROCKFORD, IL
knuj.net

Dist. 88 School Board approves policy

The New Ulm School Board took action Thursday, unanimously approving a policy on mandatory vaccination to safeguard employees, during its work session; the policy was an addition to the board’s agenda. The school is required by the Federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to develop a policy that supports the requirements of the Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) as it relates to COVID vaccination requirements for organizations with 100 or more employees. The requirements apply only to staff, not students. Supt. Jeff Bertrang said the vaccination; testing and face-covering policy is a federal requirement that is currently in play while it is reviewed by the U.S. Supreme Court. Beginning Feb. 9, 2022 any unvaccinated employees must be tested for COVID- 19 once every seven days. Bertrang said the district will need to document the testing. Any staff member testing positive for COVID will be immediately removed from the school until they have recovered. Bertrang said this was already practiced at the district, but is included in OSHA requirements.
NEW ULM, MN
wgel.com

County Precinct Changes Approved By Board

The Bond County Board passed an ordinance Tuesday morning to comply with a new state law regarding the number of registered voters in voting precincts. Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert, who oversees elections in the county, said she had no choice, but to consolidate some of the precincts. For many years, Bond County has had 25 precincts, and the number has now been reduced to 20.
BOND COUNTY, IL
constructforstl.org

Crestwood Board of Aldermen Approve Whitecliff Bridge Ordinance

From Call Newspapers: The Crestwood Board of Aldermen heard two ordinances regarding construction of the new Whitecliff Park Bridge and its surrounding area at its meeting Dec. 14. According to a memo by City Administrator Kris Simpson, the project is broken down into three phases — replacement of the bridge...
CRESTWOOD, MO
thereminder.com

Williamsburg Board of Health approves mask mandate

WILLIAMSBURG – The Williamsburg Board of Health unanimously approved a mask mandate for all indoor public spaces during a Dec. 30 special meeting over teleconference. According to board Chair Donna Gibson, as of press time, there were around 20 active COVID-19 cases in the town, and all of them were scattered at different addresses. Prior to the approval of a mandate, the town had already required masks for all municipal buildings. The new mandate now encompasses the entirety of indoor public spaces in Williamsburg, including restaurants and bars.
WILLIAMSBURG, MA
Clayton News Daily

Clayton Board of Education approves 2022 meeting schedule

JONESBORO — Start time for the Clayton County Board of Education’s 2022 monthly work session has changed. Work sessions will now begin at 5 p.m. Regular monthly meeting start times will remain the same at 6 p.m. Board Chair Jessie Goree said the change was made to help...
JONESBORO, GA
harrisonville.mo.us

Board approves changes to trash cart placement

Knowing where to store residential trash and recycle carts has been a topic of debate in Harrisonville over the past few months. At the January 4, Board of Aldermen meeting, the Board approved changes City Code Section 240.260, which talks about trash cart placement for residential properties. With these changes,...
HARRISONVILLE, MO
hebronjournalregister.com

Board approves new principal

The Thayer Central Board of Education approved Eric Hoops, one of four candidates interviewed, to start the 2022-2023 school year as the new elementary principal. Current principal Kurk Wiedel is retiring in May. Superintendent Randy Page said the district conducted its own search for the new principal. “What an outstanding...
DESHLER, NE
kprl.com

SLO County Board Approves Gibson Chairperson 01.12.2022

The agenda for Tuesday’s board of supervisors meeting listed Bruce Gibson as the new chairperson of the board. Many considered that to be an automatic change, dictated by board protocol approved in 2019. The first item on the consent agenda stipulated, “Reorganization of the county board of supervisors: Election of chairperson and vice-chairperson for the 2022 term. All districts.”
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
myrgv.com

McAllen board approves insurance and employee benefits consultant

The McAllen ISD Board of Trustees voted 6-1 to approve Valley Risk Consulting as its insurance and employee benefits consulting service provider Monday evening. The board approved the top ranked vendor and administration’s recommendation, Valley Risk Consulting, at an annual cost of $49,000. The McAllen-based firm is helmed by...
MCALLEN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy