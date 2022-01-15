DHEC Board Approves Controversial Sandbagging at DeBordieu

The New Ulm School Board took action Thursday, unanimously approving a policy on mandatory vaccination to safeguard employees, during its work session; the policy was an addition to the board’s agenda. The school is required by the Federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to develop a policy that supports the requirements of the Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) as it relates to COVID vaccination requirements for organizations with 100 or more employees. The requirements apply only to staff, not students. Supt. Jeff Bertrang said the vaccination; testing and face-covering policy is a federal requirement that is currently in play while it is reviewed by the U.S. Supreme Court. Beginning Feb. 9, 2022 any unvaccinated employees must be tested for COVID- 19 once every seven days. Bertrang said the district will need to document the testing. Any staff member testing positive for COVID will be immediately removed from the school until they have recovered. Bertrang said this was already practiced at the district, but is included in OSHA requirements.

NEW ULM, MN ・ 11 DAYS AGO