Billy McKay and Tom Walsh goals earn Inverness draw with Queen of the South

Bath rugby director Stuart Hooper will continue in his role when Johann Van Graan becomes head coach next season, the club have confirmed.And current head coach Neal Hatley will be part of Van Graan’s team, working with the forwards alongside new defence specialist JP Ferreira and existing lineout coach Luke Charteris.Van Graan’s group is to be completed by an attack coach, although no appointment has yet been made.Bath have endured a miserable campaign, winning just one of their 12 Gallagher Premiership games and currently propping up the table by an 11-point margin.South African Van Graan’s appointment to the coaching helm...

RUGBY ・ 21 HOURS AGO