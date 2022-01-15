ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boris Johnson faces two week battle to save his career after lockdown parties in Downing Street

By David Wooding, Ryan Sabey
 6 days ago
BORIS Johnson faces a two-week battle to save his political neck, it has been claimed .

The PM has been warned he is in for the fight of his life as a number of Tories held emergency talks over when to bring his 907 days in office to a swift end.

Boris Johnson’s faces a two-week battle to save his neck Credit: EPA
Boris's beleaguered performance in the Commons this week was in stark contrast to images of him celebrating the 2019 election win
Tory MP Nigel Mills, said the image of a boozy party at No10 hours before the Queen mourned her husband alone had caused widespread revulsion Credit: Reuters

One senior figure yesterday claimed up to 35 MPs had already sent letters of no confidence to backbenchers’ leader Sir Graham Brady.

If he receives 19 more, Mr Johnson will face a vote which would oust him as PM — and force a new leadership contest.

A Cabinet source said: “He may reach the conclusion it is better to get out with a bit of dignity in his own time.

"Even if he wins a confidence vote, he’ll know that’s a step along the road towards the exit door.”

But despite widespread criticism a number of influential Tory's have rallied behind the PM.

Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Nadine Dorries claimed her constituents weren't angry with Boris.

She said: “None are angry.

“They judge the PM on his exemplary record.”

The pressure on the PM will mount tomorrow when angry MPs return from their constituencies after a weekend’s ear-bashing from voters over lockdown parties in Downing Street.

Some have been bombarded with emails from voters and faced the wrath of local party leaders this weekend.

Tory whips have been ordered to talk down MPs they fear may return to Westminster brandishing letters for 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham.

It has been made clear there are two significant hurdles the PM must clear if he is to make it to the end of the month.

Firstly, Tory party managers fear a fresh wave of damaging revelations about the lockdown-busting booze ­culture at the heart of government could deliver a killer blow.

They believe Mr Johnson is the target of a coordinated “drip, drip” campaign of leaks and are aware somebody has 60 hours of video of aides rehearsing for the abandoned No10 TV briefings.

But the crucial flashpoint will be the publication of senior civil servant Sue Gray’s report following her inquiry into the partygate scandal.

It is expected at the end of next week.

Backbench Tory Andrew Bridgen insisted he did not need to wait for Ms Gray’s report and has already fired off a letter demanding a leadership vote.

PARTYGATE SCANDAL

He said: “It doesn’t matter whether the PM was present at the parties or not.

"Ultimately, he is responsible for what goes on in government, he is responsible for the culture in No10, and what we’re seeing is one rule for them while the rest of us must do as we’re told.

Cabinet members who publicly backed Mr Johnson after his apology on Wednesday admitted it was becoming harder by the day to justify their support.

MPs have voiced frustrations over the PM trying to tell them the parties were not his fault — or senior allies going on TV to defend him.

One said: “I was furious about it but willing to let things blow over until I saw Jacob Rees-Mogg on Newsnight making a ludicrous attempt to support Boris.

"I was so livid I wrote a letter that night and handed it in to the 1922 Committee the next morning.

Sir Graham Brady locks any letters in his safe and keeps the number a closely guarded secret.

But a senior figure told The Sun on Sunday yesterday: “I am led to believe that up to 35 have been submitted so far. If that’s true, it shows the strength of feeling.”

SHARK-INFESTED WATERS

A No10 source disputed the figure and suggested it was “in the 20s”.

A ministerial source said that, based on confirmed letters, it was about 15.

Former No10 communications chief Jonathan Haslam said: “Boris is now deep in shark-infested waters, but he isn’t dead yet.”

Nigel Mills, Conservative MP for bellwether seat Amber Valley, Derbys, said the image of a boozy party at No10 hours before the Queen was pictured mourning her husband alone had caused widespread revulsion.

He added: “It just looks horrible. These people are meant to be the brightest and best running the country.

“It’s hard to conceive how so many stupid things could have happened.

Tory ex-minister Tobias Ellwood said the PM must “lead or step aside”.

Danny Kruger, MP for Devizes, Wilts, said: “Some lifelong Conservative voters have decided they cannot vote for us again while Boris Johnson is leader.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said yesterday it was in the “national interest” for Mr Johnson to resign.

He added: “What we’ve now got to is a situation where you have a Prime Minister who has lost the moral authority to lead.

"He is literally in hiding and unable to lead, so that’s why I’ve concluded that he has got to go.”

My twins woe

A MINISTER whose baby twins died in hospital during lockdown has said Boris Johnson must “change his ways” following the partygate scandal.

Covid rules meant Guy Opperman could not visit his wife while she was pregnant with their sons, who died shortly after they were born.

He hit out at the May 2020 “bring your own booze” bash in No10’s garden which happened around the time wife Flora had infants Teddy and Rafe.

The MP for Hexham, Northumberland, was finally able to visit his family when the children were dying.

The Pensions Minister said: “I feel pretty emotional about this. I was not able to go there to support them.

“I’ve got constituents who couldn’t go to funerals and quite clearly at No10 there were people not behaving appropriately.”

But Mr Opperman said the PM should remain in post — and said MPs should await civil servant Sue Gray’s report into the parties.

Sir Keir Starmer said: 'What we’ve now got to is a situation where you have a Prime Minister who has lost the moral authority to lead' Credit: PA
The Sun reported on the PM's apology to the Queen following revelations of a Downing Street party on the eve f Prince Philip's funeral

Related
The Independent

‘There is no leadership election’ – Liz Truss voices support for Johnson

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has supported Boris Johnson and said “there is no leadership election” amid pressure on him to resign as Prime Minister While Tory MPs continue to disagree over his position, Ms Truss told reporters during a visit to Australia that Mr Johnson “100%” has her support and she wants him to “continue as long as possible in his job”.Speaking at the Australia-United Kingdom Ministerial Consultations (Aukmin) in Sydney, she said: “The Prime Minister has my 100% support.“He is doing an excellent job. Britain was one of the first countries to roll out the Covid vaccine.“We’ve had a...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Bridgen
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Danny Kruger
Person
Jacob Rees Mogg
Person
Graham Brady
Person
Tobias Ellwood
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Guy Opperman
The Independent

Cabinet minister says school funding threat will be investigated

A Cabinet minister has suggested an investigation will be carried out into a former Tory MP’s “very serious” allegation he was threatened over school funding if he defied Boris Johnson.Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng conceded he could not rule out the claim from Christian Wakeford but alleged it could be an attempt to “discredit” the Government after he defected to Labour.The Bury South MP, who switched allegiances amid fury over partying allegations in No 10, said he was threatened with funding for a new school in his constituency being withheld if he did not vote with the Government over free...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Has rule-breaker Boris Johnson met his match in 'partygate'?

For Boris Johnson facts have always been flexible.The British prime minister’s career is littered with doctored quotes, tall tales, exaggerations and mistruths. When called out, he has generally offered an apologetic shrug or a guilty grin, and moved on. Plenty of people were willing to forgive him.At least until now. Revelations that the prime minister and his staff partied while Britain was under coronavirus restrictions have provoked public outrage and prompted many in the Conservative Party to consider dumping their leader. The Conservatives picked Johnson because his image as a cheerful rule-breaker — the naughty schoolboy of British...
U.K.
The Independent

No 10 resisting investigation into ‘blackmailing’ of Tory critics of PM

Downing Street is resisting opening an investigation into allegations of Tory MPs being blackmailed into supporting Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he faces a threat to his leadership, despite a Cabinet minister saying they need to be looked at.Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng disputed the allegation first made by a senior Conservative, but said if true it would be “completely unacceptable” and ministers “need to get to the bottom of the matter”.But No 10 suggested on Friday that an investigation will only be launched “if there was any evidence” to support the claims, despite calls from Labour and Tory MPs.William Wragg...
POLITICS
The Independent

Rory Stewart warns it is ‘very disturbing’ that ‘liar’ Boris Johnson was ever elected

Rory Stewart has warned it is “very disturbing” that Boris Johnson was ever elected as prime minister when he has a record as a proven liar.The former Conservative cabinet minister said it should be no surprise to anyone that the prime minister has been tripped up by allegations of dishonesty over the No 10 parties.It was also “ironic” that the controversy now seemed likely to topple him – not “one of the worst Covid death threats in the developed world”, he said.Mr Stewart – who was defeated by Mr Johnson in the 2019 leadership race – said, of the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Senior Tory MP William Wragg to meet with Met Police over No 10 blackmail claims

The senior Tory MP who spoke of blackmail by government whips against colleagues who considered votes of no confidence in Boris Johnson, has said he will meet with police next week to discuss the claims.Conservative MP William Wragg made the allegations on Thursday that threats were being made to “withdraw investments” from constituencies of those who oppose the prime minister, who is trying to cling on to his premiership in the face of the Partygate scandal. Despite Kwasi Kwarteng, the business secretary, saying there should be an investigation into “completely unacceptable” allegations, Downing Street has refused to conduct an...
POLITICS
The Independent

No Downing Street investigation into blackmail claims, despite minister’s call for probe

Downing Street is refusing to conduct an inquiry into allegations of intimidation and blackmail by government whips, despite a cabinet minister’s call for an investigation.Asked repeatedly at a Westminster media briefing on Friday whether No 10 was looking into allegations from senior Tory William Wragg, a Downing Street spokesperson said only that evidence would be considered “if it comes forward”.No 10’s refusal to mount an inquiry may encourage rebel Tories to publish evidence which they have been gathering of what they regard as unacceptable behaviour by whips.One of those involved in discussions among Red Wall MPs who entered parliament...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘reinstates Tory leadership team to help save his premiership’ amid party scandal

Boris Johnson has reportedly reinstated his Tory leadership team and set up a spreadsheet to keep tabs on MPs’ loyalties amid concerns he will face a no-confidence vote over the party scandal. The prime minister is relying on the group who helped him triumph in the 2019 leadership contest and has started scrutinising every Conservative MP to determine if they are on side, undecided, or eager to kick him out, according to The Times. Transport secretary Grant Shapps is reportedly playing a central role in shoring up support for the beleaguered PM and has dusted off the spreadsheet of MPs...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: New claims No 10 staff ‘partied until 1am on eve of Prince Philip’s funeral’

Fresh details have emerged regarding the festivities at Downing Street on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral last April, with claims that some No 10 staff partied for six hours until 1am.Attendees of the parties – for which Downing Street has apologised to Buckingham Palace – are alleged to have taken turns on a child swing belonging to Boris Johnson’s son, Wilf, according to The Telegraph, which has seen text messages and a photograph it claims could become a point of focus for Sue Gray’s inquiry into the Partygate scandal.This stance comes as Tories clash over Boris Johnson’s future,...
CELEBRITIES
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Evidence that Boris Johnson misled parliament ‘clear cut’, says former sleaze watchdog

Evidence of Boris Johnson lying to parliament over parties at Downing Street is “clear cut” and Conservative MPs do not have to wait for an official report to demand his resignation, a former Whitehall sleaze watchdog has said.The ex-chair of the Committee on Standards in Public Life, Sir Alistair Graham, said it was clear that Mr Johnson breached the ministerial code by misleading parliament, which would be a resigning matter.While Whitehall mandarin Sue Gray was unlikely to pass judgement on whether the PM breached the code in her report into the party scandal, expected next week, Sir Alistair...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ex-Tory MP who defected to Labour says he faced threat over proposed school

The former Conservative MP who defected to Labour claimed he was threatened about the loss of a school in his constituency if he did not toe the line.Christian Wakeford crossed the floor in protest at Boris Johnson’s leadership and the row over Downing Street parties.The Bury South MP said the “threat” over the school led to him questioning his position in the Conservative Party.Speaking to BBC North West, he said: “I was threatened that I would not get the school for Radcliffe if I did not vote in one particular way.“This is a town that’s not had a high school...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Opponents of Boris Johnson are facing ‘blackmail’, senior Tory warns

A senior Conservative MP has urged Tory backbenchers facing “intimidation” over their support for a no confidence motion in Boris Johnson to report it to the police.William Wragg, chairman of the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, said he has received reports of conduct amounting to “blackmail”,He said they include “members of staff at 10 Downing Street, special advisers, government ministers and others encouraging the publication of stories in the press seeking to embarrass those they who suspect of lacking confidence in the Prime Minister”.“The intimidation of a Member of Parliament is a serious matter. Reports of which I...
POLITICS
The Independent

Senior Tory accuses ministers of ‘blackmail’ against rebel MPs plotting to topple Boris Johnson

A senior Conservative MP has accused ministers of breaching the ministerial code by making threats to rebel colleagues who are considering trying to topple Boris Johnson.William Wragg urged the MPs to go the police, saying: “The reports of which I’m aware would seem to constitute blackmail.”The sensational accusation comes after some MPs considering submitting letters demanding a vote of no confidence in the prime minister reported receiving threats.They were said to include pulling investment from their constituencies – even in target ‘Red Wall’ seats – or them losing out in boundary shake-ups.Mr Wragg, the chair of the public administration...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sajid Javid insists Boris Johnson is ‘safe’ in his job despite ongoing ‘partygate’ inquiry

Sajid Javid has insisted Boris Johnson is “safe” in his job, despite a former cabinet minister’s dramatic demand for him to quit and even before the ‘partygate’ inquiry is concluded.The prime minister suffered the blow of Christian Wakeford’s shock defection to Labour on Wednesday, minutes before David Davis rose in the Commons to tell him: “In the name of God, go.”The number of letters from Tory MPs calling for a no-confidence vote in his leadership is on the rise, with other rebels awaiting Sue Gray’s report into No 10 parties before deciding whether to act.But, despite the turmoil, asked...
POLITICS
The Independent

Who is favourite to be the next Prime Minister?

Bookmakers have narrowed the odds on chancellor Rishi Sunak replacing Boris Johnson as prime minister following days of damaging revelations about gatherings at Downing Street. Website Oddschecker, which compiles the odds of leading British bookmakers, has the odds of Rishi Sunak being named the next Prime Minister at 7/4, a slight improvement in his chances. Odds for the foreign secretary Liz Truss however have changed significantly, with the likelihood of her taking the top job shortened from 10/1 to 5/1.Betting agent Ladbrokes however have kept Liz Truss’s odds at 11/2, just under the chancellor who stands at 11/8. Former health...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

EXPLAINER: How UK Conservatives can change their leader

Some Conservative lawmakers in Britain are talking about ousting their leader, Prime Minister Boris Johnson who has been tarnished by allegations that he and his staff held lockdown-breaching parties during the coronavirus pandemic.If Johnson does not heed calls to resign — and he insists he won't — he could be toppled through a no-confidence vote.Here’s how the Conservative Party goes about challenging and changing leaders.THE NO-CONFIDENCE VOTEA no-confidence vote in the party leader is triggered if 15% of Conservative lawmakers — currently 54 — write a letter to Graham Brady head of a powerful group of Conservative...
U.K.
The Independent

No 10 denies Boris Johnson said aides objecting to ‘bring your own booze’ party were ‘overreacting’

No 10 has denied that Boris Johnson told aides objecting to the “bring your own booze” garden party he attended that they were “overreacting” to the staging of the event.The allegation – put forward by Dominic Lawson, a newspaper columnist – would contradict the prime minister’s claim that he did not realise the gathering was a party.On Sunday, Downing Street said it was “untrue that the prime minister was warned about the event in advance” and that he “believed implicitly that this was a work event”.Now his spokesman has widened that denial to insist he at no point “defended...
U.K.
The US Sun

The US Sun

