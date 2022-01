WAYNE COUNTY/FOUR MILE, IL — An Indiana man was killed in a two vehicle crash in Wayne County Thursday morning. According to Illinois State Police, just before 9:30, a 26-year-old man from Evansville, IN was going west in his minivan on I-64 at milepost 96 in Four Mile Township and a semi with trailer driven by 23-year-old Austin J. Howell of Joliet, IL was going east on I-64 in the same location.

WAYNE COUNTY, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO