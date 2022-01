A volcano that exploded in the Pacific island nation of Tonga has almost disappeared from view, new images revealed Tuesday, with swathes of the country smothered in grey dust or damaged by a tsunami. The volcano erupted 30 kilometres (19 miles) into the air on Saturday and deposited ash, gas and acid rain across a large area of the Pacific. In the tsunami that followed, waves in Tonga rose up to 15 metres (50 feet), its government said in a statement. Three people were killed and "a number" were injured, the government said on Twitter, calling the volcano explosion "an unprecedented disaster."

