KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Lady Vols dominated Kentucky in every single aspect of the game. UT defeated the Wildcats 84-58 despite losing Tamari Key to an injury in the second quarter. UT struggled in the first quarter. Tennessee shot 23.8% from the field and trailed 17-11 after the first period. Tamari Key went down with […]

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO