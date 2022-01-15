ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kerry Coombs releases statement thanking 'Buckeye Nation'

By Phil Harrison
 3 days ago
There was a flurry of coaching moves last week that Ryan Day made to potentially make Ohio State better on the field. Most of that came by way of the defensive staff, and that meant that not everyone that had a hand in the last couple of years would be able to stay on the banks of the Olentangy.

One of those staff members that will be moving on to other things is now former defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs. He’s meant a lot to football in the state of Ohio, both as a celebrated high school coach, and during his time with Ohio State. Because of that, it was no doubt a bittersweet moment to see a new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles hired to bring the silver bullets back to the form everyone has been accustomed to after two subpar seasons.

One of the things you have to admire about Coombs is his ability to take everything in stride with grace and appreciation. He had some comments that were the model of what you’d want to teach young people about adversity when asked about his playcalling duties being delegated to Matt Barnes, and now he’s come out and thanked “Buckeye Nation” for his time in the OSU program.

“As I prepare for the next mission in my life, I want to thank Buckeye Nation for allowing my family and me to share in some truly incredible experiences,” Coombs said in a statement released on Twitter. “I remain most grateful for the family of extraordinary young men I have been privileged to serve, as well as the men I have worked alongside. I will look back at the Shoe, the fans, the championships, and mostly the players with great fondness, while also looking forward with great anticipation to what God has in store for me.”

Coombs then of course added several long hashtags to what he laid out. We’ve grown accustomed to that, just like we’ve grown accustomed to what type of person he is. Good luck to Coombs and there’s no doubt he’ll land on his feet soon.

List

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
