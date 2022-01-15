Unpacking Future Packers: No. 95 JoJo Domann

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry stated in his opening press conference that a team can never have enough players capable of playing the nickel position.

JoJo Domann is listed as a linebacker, but he played primarily in the slot for Nebraska. The versatile linebacker checks in at No. 95 in the Unpacking Future Packers countdown.

Domann came to Lincoln as the top recruit out of Colorado. During his first year on campus, Domann was a special teams demon.

Domann took a medical redshirt in 2017 after suffering an injury in spring ball. In 2019, Domann made the switch from safety to linebacker and flourished. The Colorado native recorded 52 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and six pass deflections.

In 2020, Domann recorded 58 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and five pass deflections. This past season Domann recorded 72 tackles, nine tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions, and five pass deflections. Not a terrible stat line for a player that missed the final two games of the season with a hand injury.

“As one of the leaders and best players on defense, Domann gave the Huskers a versatile defender that allowed them to stick with only four defensive backs on the field the majority of the time,” Brian Johannes the NFL Draft analyst for Corn Nation said. “Domann played the nickel defender position that saw him play both in the slot, but also as a pseudo 3-4 outside linebacker. What really stood out was Domann’s ability to make plays when the team needed them. Whether it was a forced fumble against Northwestern at the goal line, a tackle for loss against Purdue on 4th and 1, or even another interception deep into their own territory against Purdue, Domann made plays.”

As a former safety, Domann looks fluid in coverage. He has loose hips and great short-area quickness. He can carry tight ends up the seam and match up with running backs in coverage.

“He lined up as essentially the slot corner,” Johannes said. “Domann was asked to usually cover the flats in zone coverage but would match up with receivers and tight ends in man to man quite frequently. Domann isn’t going to lock up NFL receivers in man coverage but he can flow well in coverage and has the anticipation skills needed to react and make plays on the ball. What Domann can do is match up well with linebackers and did a good job covering Pat Freiermuth in Nebraska’s game against Penn State in 2020. That included two key pass breakups in the red zone that kept Penn State from a game-winning touchdown.

According to Pro Football Focus, Domann only gave up five first downs in coverage in 2021.

“He primarily covered the slot, and he was damn good at doing so. Domann allowed a mere five first downs across 277 such coverage snaps while intercepting two passes and recording nine passing stops when covering the inside.”

Domann has a high football IQ. He’s always in the right place at the right time. He is quick to read and react. That IQ shows up when he drops into coverage. He shows great coverage awareness and breaks on routes.

“Football IQ. Awareness. Instincts. Anticipation. Play Recognition. Whatever you want to call it, Domann has it,” Johannes said. “Domann is either able to quickly diagnose the play or anticipate what is going to happen before it does. And because Domann isn’t a freak athlete, having this ability allows Domann to be able to be in the right place at the right time. Against the run, Domann can see the play coming and react to get there first, while in coverage he’s able to see the tight end or receiver making his move and jump the route to be able to get in a position to break up the pass.”

With his instincts and short-area burst to shoot the gaps to make plays behind the line of scrimmage, it’s easy to project Domann as an enforcer against the run.

Domann was solid in run support from the nickel position, where that high football IQ was once again on display. He was able to sniff out plays and recorded 24.5 tackles for loss over the past three seasons.

“Despite being only 6’1 230lbs, Domann is a strong run defender,” Johannes said. “In 2021 he played mainly in the slot and was able to be a sound open-field tackler who used his burst and speed to fly up and make tackles. But in 2020 and 2019 Domann played more of a 3-4 OLB and would routinely be lined up on the edge of the offensive line. Domann was able to use his quickness to get around offensive linemen and make tackles for loss. Projecting more to being a stacked linebacker Domann can use his experience both on the edge and in the slot to navigate traffic and make tackles. Domann will never be a downhill run stuffer but he has the skill set to get on the edges but also shoot gaps.”

Fit with the Packers

The league has seen an influx of versatile linebackers. In 2020, Isaiah Simmons was drafted in the first round. Last season it was Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

Domann can be viewed as a discounted version of those two players. He could be a versatile chess piece for Barry. The Green Bay defensive coordinator could have him play linebacker, nickel, or even safety in certain packages.

‘JoJo Domann would be a player I would love to have on my defense,” Johannes said. “With the NFL being so spread out, you need versatile players who can play multiple roles. Domann’s ability to play in the box, out in space and cover man-to-man would make him a valuable addition to any defensive scheme.

Domann initially projects to be a sub-package linebacker who can cover tight ends and running backs but also provide the ability to blitz but has the traits to develop into a starting weakside linebacker. Domann will also play a major role as a core special teams player, especially on kickoff and punt coverage units.”

Domann is a late day two, early day-three prospect. With his versatility, ability in coverage, and special teams chops, he could be a valuable addition, especially if the Packers are unable to re-sign All-Pro linebacker, De’Vondre Campbell.