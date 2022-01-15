ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Unpacking Future Packers: No. 95 JoJo Domann

By Brennen Rupp
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ME2BG_0dmunTd400

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry stated in his opening press conference that a team can never have enough players capable of playing the nickel position.

JoJo Domann is listed as a linebacker, but he played primarily in the slot for Nebraska. The versatile linebacker checks in at No. 95 in the Unpacking Future Packers countdown.

Domann came to Lincoln as the top recruit out of Colorado. During his first year on campus, Domann was a special teams demon.

Domann took a medical redshirt in 2017 after suffering an injury in spring ball. In 2019, Domann made the switch from safety to linebacker and flourished. The Colorado native recorded 52 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and six pass deflections.

In 2020, Domann recorded 58 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and five pass deflections. This past season Domann recorded 72 tackles, nine tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions, and five pass deflections. Not a terrible stat line for a player that missed the final two games of the season with a hand injury.

“As one of the leaders and best players on defense, Domann gave the Huskers a versatile defender that allowed them to stick with only four defensive backs on the field the majority of the time,” Brian Johannes the NFL Draft analyst for Corn Nation said. “Domann played the nickel defender position that saw him play both in the slot, but also as a pseudo 3-4 outside linebacker. What really stood out was Domann’s ability to make plays when the team needed them. Whether it was a forced fumble against Northwestern at the goal line, a tackle for loss against Purdue on 4th and 1, or even another interception deep into their own territory against Purdue, Domann made plays.”

As a former safety, Domann looks fluid in coverage. He has loose hips and great short-area quickness. He can carry tight ends up the seam and match up with running backs in coverage.

“He lined up as essentially the slot corner,” Johannes said. “Domann was asked to usually cover the flats in zone coverage but would match up with receivers and tight ends in man to man quite frequently. Domann isn’t going to lock up NFL receivers in man coverage but he can flow well in coverage and has the anticipation skills needed to react and make plays on the ball. What Domann can do is match up well with linebackers and did a good job covering Pat Freiermuth in Nebraska’s game against Penn State in 2020. That included two key pass breakups in the red zone that kept Penn State from a game-winning touchdown.

According to Pro Football Focus, Domann only gave up five first downs in coverage in 2021.

“He primarily covered the slot, and he was damn good at doing so. Domann allowed a mere five first downs across 277 such coverage snaps while intercepting two passes and recording nine passing stops when covering the inside.”

Domann has a high football IQ. He’s always in the right place at the right time. He is quick to read and react. That IQ shows up when he drops into coverage. He shows great coverage awareness and breaks on routes.

“Football IQ. Awareness. Instincts. Anticipation. Play Recognition. Whatever you want to call it, Domann has it,” Johannes said. “Domann is either able to quickly diagnose the play or anticipate what is going to happen before it does. And because Domann isn’t a freak athlete, having this ability allows Domann to be able to be in the right place at the right time. Against the run, Domann can see the play coming and react to get there first, while in coverage he’s able to see the tight end or receiver making his move and jump the route to be able to get in a position to break up the pass.”

With his instincts and short-area burst to shoot the gaps to make plays behind the line of scrimmage, it’s easy to project Domann as an enforcer against the run.

Domann was solid in run support from the nickel position, where that high football IQ was once again on display. He was able to sniff out plays and recorded 24.5 tackles for loss over the past three seasons.

“Despite being only 6’1 230lbs, Domann is a strong run defender,” Johannes said. “In 2021 he played mainly in the slot and was able to be a sound open-field tackler who used his burst and speed to fly up and make tackles. But in 2020 and 2019 Domann played more of a 3-4 OLB and would routinely be lined up on the edge of the offensive line. Domann was able to use his quickness to get around offensive linemen and make tackles for loss. Projecting more to being a stacked linebacker Domann can use his experience both on the edge and in the slot to navigate traffic and make tackles. Domann will never be a downhill run stuffer but he has the skill set to get on the edges but also shoot gaps.”

Fit with the Packers

The league has seen an influx of versatile linebackers. In 2020, Isaiah Simmons was drafted in the first round. Last season it was Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

Domann can be viewed as a discounted version of those two players. He could be a versatile chess piece for Barry. The Green Bay defensive coordinator could have him play linebacker, nickel, or even safety in certain packages.

‘JoJo Domann would be a player I would love to have on my defense,” Johannes said. “With the NFL being so spread out, you need versatile players who can play multiple roles. Domann’s ability to play in the box, out in space and cover man-to-man would make him a valuable addition to any defensive scheme.

Domann initially projects to be a sub-package linebacker who can cover tight ends and running backs but also provide the ability to blitz but has the traits to develop into a starting weakside linebacker. Domann will also play a major role as a core special teams player, especially on kickoff and punt coverage units.”

Domann is a late day two, early day-three prospect. With his versatility, ability in coverage, and special teams chops, he could be a valuable addition, especially if the Packers are unable to re-sign All-Pro linebacker, De’Vondre Campbell.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Spoke With 1 Team About Russell Wilson Trade

Russell Wilson reportedly plans on exploring his options this offseason. While the Seattle Seahawks quarterback has said he plans on sticking around and competing for Super Bowls, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says otherwise. According to the report, Wilson plans on exploring his trade options this offseason. Several notable teams...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Nebraska State
97ZOK

The Latest News on Aaron Rodgers Should Make Packers Fans Happy

Whether or not Aaron Rodgers is playing his final game or games as a Green Bay Packers player shouldn't matter here. It also shouldn't matter what your own personal feelings are regarding Aaron Rodgers. What does matter, at least on the football field, Aaron Rodgers is good, like, really good.
NFL
Yardbarker

49ers stars Nick Bosa, Fred Warner in danger of missing Packers game

The San Francisco 49ers extended their postseason with Sunday's crazy win over the Dallas Cowboys, but they also sustained some injuries to their defensive front in the process. They now may head into next weekend's divisional matchup against the Green Bay Packers without stars Nick Bosa and Fred Warner. Bosa...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Nick Bosa’s outlook for 49ers-Packers game after entering concussion protocol

The San Francisco 49ers were able to fend off the Dallas Cowboys’ comeback during the NFC Wild Card round, despite the loss of star defensive end Nick Bosa. Bosa went down with a head injury towards the end of the first half and did not return to action. On Monday, Kyle Shanahan revealed that Bosa had entered the NFL’s concussion protocol, via Jennifer Lee Chan.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jojo
The Spun

Troy Aikman Has Brutally Honest Admission On The Packers

The Green Bay Packers are the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC, with many fans and analysts picking Aaron Rodgers’ team as the clear favorite to make the Super Bowl. Don’t count Troy Aikman among that group, though. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned FOX analyst is...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos reportedly have favorite for their head coach job

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has drawn interest for head coaching jobs, and he may be the favorite to land one of them. Quinn is expected to interview for several NFL head coaching jobs next week. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Quinn is the favorite to be named the next head coach of the Denver Broncos.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unpacking#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Huskers#Corn Nation#Northwestern#Purdue
The Spun

Look: Seahawks Player Reacts To The Pete Carroll News

It looked like there was some uncertainty regarding Pete Carroll’s status for next season, but the Seattle Seahawks are reportedly holding on to their head coach. Safety Quandre Diggs seems happy about that. His reaction on Twitter to the news that Carroll will be back made his feelings on the matter clear.
NFL
FanSided

Stephen A Smith’s reaction to Cowboys loss is pure gold

There was no one happier than ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith after the Dallas Cowboys were eliminated in the Wild Card Round. Sunday, Jan. 16, was an absolutely terrible day if you were a Dallas Cowboys fan. Coincidentally, it was a fantastic day if you do not like the Cowboys. With lofty expectations thrown their way, Dallas fell massively short of accomplishing their championship goals, as they lost 23-17 to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card Round.
NFL
boltbeat.com

Chargers: Ranking Justin Herbert and all 32 starting quarterbacks from 2021

Ryan Fitzpatrick was signed to be the starting quarterback of the Washington Football Team and he was instantly injured against the LA Chargers in Week 1 of the 2021 season. Taylor Heinicke took over and played pretty decent football. He is not great by any means, but he got the job done for Washington.
NFL
The Spun

49ers Release Official Injury Update On Nick Bosa

Just before the end of the first half in Sunday’s NFC Wild Card game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys, Niners defensive end Nick Bosa left the contest after taking a hit to the head. San Francisco released an update on his status just after halftime.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WGR550

It’s the quarterback, dummy

When it comes to the New England Patriots, we’ve been through so much. Nearly twenty years of domination. Three wins from ‘01 to ‘19. You know a team is in your head when you can remember those three wins without even having to look them up.
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

ESPN Suggests Panthers Trade For Packers’ QB Jordan Love

Looking ahead to the upcoming NFL offseason, there are going to be quite a few teams looking to make moves at the quarterback position. One of those teams could be the Carolina Panthers, who were not pleased with what they saw from Sam Darnold or Cam Newton. Could they consider making a move to trade for somebody like Green Bay Packers’ young quarterback Jordan Love?
NFL
ClutchPoints

Future of Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson after meeting with Seahawks’ ownership, revealed

After a disappointing 2021 season, the Seattle Seahawks have a handful of areas to address during the offseason. Before virtually any of that can get underway, however, the Seahawks will need to iron out the future of head coach Pete Carroll and star quarterback Russell Wilson. It seems they’ve managed to do just that, per Chris Mortensen. Mortensen reports that Carroll met with GM John Schneider and owner Jody Allen on Thursday.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

67K+
Followers
114K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy