1 dead after ejection crash in Dayton

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 7:40 p.m.:

A press release by Montgomery County Sheriff’s office has provided more information on the events leading up to the crash.

Deputies located a single-vehicle crash at around 4:40 p.m. on Shoup Mill Road just east of Riverside Drive, the release said.

An initial Investigation by deputies found a car was traveling eastbound on Shoup Mill Road when it lost control in the intersection of Riverside Drive.

The vehicle struck the concrete median, went left of center traveling off the roadway and up a dirt embankment, it ended up rolling onto its top.

During this, the driver, who was the only occupant, was ejected from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the man who died has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Services Unit.

INITIAL REPORT:

Dayton crews were dispatched to a crash on Shoup Mill Road and Needmore Road around 4:33 p.m. Saturday.

Montgomery County regional dispatch said that a fatality was confirmed.

According to initial reports, a car rolled over and ejected the occupant.

The cause of the crash and any other injuries are unknown at this time.

We are working to learn more.

