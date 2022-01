Microsoft has shown off a new measure for admins to protect web-browsing users on Chromium-based Edge from zero days, which are previously unknown software flaws. The latest Edge beta introduces a new browsing mode in Edge "where the security of your browser takes priority". For admins who fear web-based attacks on desktop systems via the browser, this feature gives them the option to "mitigate unforeseen active zero days". Enabling this mode can be configured, so that important sites and line-of-business applications "continue to work as expected," according to Microsoft's release notes.

