WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair was recently interviewed by TV Source Magazine, where she talked about the rumors she is often subject to. Flair had to learn to ignore the rumors that are put online about her: “I laugh at a lot of them. There are reports of me being backstage for events that I’ve never gone to, there are so-called sources that exist for these articles, but they never called me. I ignore most of these things because I don’t believe in giving them life. Silence is the best way to deal with them.”

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO