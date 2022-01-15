ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets Could Target Trey McBride in NFL Draft After Working With Tight End at Senior Bowl

By Max Goodman
JetsCountry
JetsCountry
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fyICl_0dmuXTPY00

After another season with minimal production from the tight end position, it's clear the Jets would benefit from adding a stud to their tight end room in 2022.

Especially in Mike LaFleur's offense, a clear No. 1 option at the position would flourish, providing another dangerous weapon for quarterback Zach Wilson.

That in mind, don't be surprised if New York ends up drafting one of the five tight ends they're coaching at this year's Senior Bowl, especially the top-ranked prospect from that group.

Here is the entire list of tight ends set to receive instruction from the Jets' coaching staff at next month's Senior Bowl:

  • Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin
  • Charlie Kolar, Iowa State
  • Trey McBride, Colorado State
  • Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State
  • Cole Turner, Nevada

Each of those five players excelled at the college level, playing for their big-name programs, but one distinguished himself as arguably the top tight end in this year's draft class.

Trey McBride racked up 1,017 receiving yards this past season, hauling in 86 passes over 11 games. Pro Football Focus ranks the Colorado State product as the No. 1 tight end of this class and the 63rd-best prospect on their top-100 big board.

Further, former Jets scout Daniel Kelly referred to McBride as a top-15 tight end in the NFL during his initial evaluation of the prospect and how he would fit with the Jets in 2022.

Depending on how the Senior Bowl goes, and if McBride can prove to New York's coaching staff that he's worth an early-round selection, we could definitely see the Jets target the tight end with one of their two second-round picks. Who knows, maybe the Jets would consider trading back in the first round to position themselves for McBride. There's always a possibility that McBride comes off the board before that, though.

Either way, keep an eye on all five of these names. The Jets have nine total selections in the first five rounds of this year's draft, putting them in prime position to swoop in and snag one of these tight ends after getting a glimpse of their potential at the Senior Bowl.

If you're curious, the following tight ends will be working with the Detroit Lions and their coaching staff at the Senior Bowl:

  • Daniel Bellinger, San Diego State
  • Grant Calcaterra, SMU
  • Greg Dulcich, UCLA
  • Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina

Likely went to the Jets in the second round of a recent mock draft put together by Pro Football Network. Texas A&M's Jalen Wydermyer is another tight end to watch from this draft class.

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman)

IN THIS ARTICLE
JetsCountry

JetsCountry

New York City, NY
