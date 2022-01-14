ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boris Kodjoe Makes His Directorial Debut With Lifetime Film, “Safe Room” With Wife Nicole Ari Parker

By @IndiaMonee
 5 days ago

Boris Kodjoe is making his directorial debut with Lifetime's "Safe Room" alongside his wife, Nicole Ari Parker. Though this isn't the first time working on set, Nicole calls it crazy to see the husband in the director seat for the...

ABC Action News

Boris Kodjoe stars in "Safe Room"

We talk to Boris Kodjoe about his life, his career and his new Lifetime Original Movie Thriller "Safe Room" which he stars in with his wife, Nicole Ari Parker. The Lifetime original movie, Safe Room, centers on recently widowed Lila Jackson (Nicole Ari Parker) and her 14-year-old autistic son Ian (Nik Sanchez). Since the death of her husband, Lila is grateful for their kind neighbor Neil (Boris Kodjoe), who looks out for them. After Ian accidentally witnesses a break-in in the house across the street and records the horrific murder of the homeowner, Lila becomes embroiled in a deadly struggle to protect her son from intruders Dominic (Mackenzie Astin) and Rocco (Drea De Matteo), who will stop at nothing to retrieve the video evidence of the crime and silence them. Hiding and trapped in a makeshift panic room created by her late husband, Lila and Ian must use all of their strength and intelligence to outsmart the intruders to save themselves.
fox5atlanta.com

Actor Boris Kodjoe stars in new Lifetime thriller

Lifetime's 'Safe Room' is about a homeowner's horrific murder caught on camera by the neighbors next door. Boris Kodjoe stars in the thriller, and he joins Good Day to talk about the new film.
celebritypage.com

Boris Kodjoe Steps Behind The Camera In Directorial Debut

Station 19 actor, Boris Kodjoe, will be taking on a new role as he steps behind the camera to direct the new Lifetime movie Safe Room. Safe Room is about a recently widowed mother and her autistic son Ian. After Ian witnesses and records a murder across the street, his mother must protect her son from the deadly intruders who will do whatever it takes to retrieve the evidence.
E! News

And Just Like That's Nicole Ari Parker Responds to Claims That She "Replaced" Kim Cattrall

Watch: Nicole Ari Parker Addresses Being Kim Cattrall's Replacement. Sex and the City fans were understandably crushed when they learned Kim Cattrall, who played the hilarious, sex-positive Samantha, wasn't going to be in HBO Max's reboot—some, so much so, that when And Just Like That... premiered, they directed their anger at Nicole Ari Parker, whose new character just so happens to be friends with all three members of the former foursome.
Talking With Tami

Boris Kodjoe And Nicole Ari Parker Stop By The ‘Nick Cannon Show’

TALK SHOW HOST NICK CANNON AND NICOLE ARI PARKER AND BORIS KODJOE CHAT ABOUT HOW THEY CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN A SUCCESSFUL MARRIAGE AND WHAT IT WAS LIKE WORKING TOGETHER ON THEIR LATEST PROJECT. See what the lovely couple had to say inside…. Nick Cannon: “How is it working with...
architecturaldigest.com

Step Inside Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe’s New York Pied-À-Terre

On Sex and the City, Carrie Bradshaw once quipped: “In New York, they say, you’re always looking for a job, a boyfriend, or an apartment.”. The quote seems fitting for actress Nicole Ari Parker, who is one of the new cast members on the SATC reboot And Just Like That… on HBO Max. Parker, best known for roles in Soul Food, Boogie Nights, and Empire, portrays Lisa Todd Wexley (aka LTW) a documentarian, humanitarian, wife, and mother of three, who has appeared on Vogue’s International Best Dressed List.
TheHDRoom

Watch ‘Safe Room (2022)’ Lifetime Movie Online for Free

A mother and her autistic son, played by a young actor on the spectrum, are targeted by home invaders in the new 2022 Lifetime thriller Safe Room. They will have to outsmart the intruders while hiding in a panic room made by the mother’s late husband. The Safe Room...
arcamax.com

