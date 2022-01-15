ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Old Tweet Of Kyrsten Sinema Calling John Lewis Her ‘Hero’ Resurfaces As She Blocks Voting Rights

By Bruce C.T. Wright
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. It took just one tweet for the leader of the nation’s oldest civil rights organization to at once both expertly troll a Democratic U.S. Senator vehemently opposed to advancing voting rights legislation and point out the hypocrisy of her stance at...

