Old Tweet Of Kyrsten Sinema Calling John Lewis Her ‘Hero’ Resurfaces As She Blocks Voting Rights

Sometimes we get so caught up in whether West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin is going to flip on ditching the filibuster that we forget Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, Manchin’s partner in defense of the chamber’s sacred numerical norms. It was Sinema who took the lead role in the dyad this week. As Senate Democrats barreled toward a weekend vote on eliminating the filibuster in order to pass voting rights legislation, Sinema snuffed out whatever tiny hope remained. In a floor speech on Thursday, Sinema—before an audience of admiring Republican senators—reiterated that she would not eliminate the filibuster in any case, explaining that it would “worsen the underlying disease of division infecting our country.” (Manchin was only a few hours behind her.) It was quite a way to welcome President Joe Biden to Capitol Hill, as he was about to visit Senate Democrats and urge them to break the filibuster. Unless some ~weird miracle~ goes down in the coming days, Democrats’ voting rights legislation is finished, and the filibuster is here to stay. Again.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO