Census Bureau Adjusts Initial Plans for 2022 Current Population Survey Public Use File Release

JAN. 19, 2022 — The U.S. Census Bureau today released new data from phase 3.3 of the experimental Household Pulse Survey (HPS). The HPS is now a monthly release as current changes in data no longer warrant a biweekly data collection, and we work to reduce respondent burden. This phase includes updated vaccination questions that expand response options for the number of doses and brand of COVID-19 vaccine received. It also reinstates questions on unemployment insurance benefits and public transit and ridesharing – and continues to ask about the Child Tax Credit, sexual orientation and gender identity, rent/mortgage arrears, utility arrears and restrictions, summer catch-up education activities for grades K-12, and preventative health care for children.

