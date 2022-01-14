ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Census Bureau Adjusts Initial Plans for 2022 Current Population Survey Public Use File Release

census.gov
 5 days ago

JAN. 14, 2022 — Given the historical circumstances presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the economy, combined with the urgent need for workforce data, the U.S. Census Bureau has decided to defer the introduction of updated...

www.census.gov

Comments / 0

Related
10NEWS

Yes, the American Community Survey from the US Census Bureau is real

Every 10 years, the U.S. Census Bureau is required to conduct a census to determine the number of people living in the country. The results of the 2020 Census were released last summer following a series of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. But VERIFY viewer Brenda said she recently received a letter claiming to be from the Census Bureau for something called the “American Community Survey,” and she wants to know if it’s real.
ELECTIONS
FraminghamSOURCE

U.S. Census Bureau: Black Education on the Rise

WASHINGTON DC – About 90% of the U.S. population has graduated high school, a dramatic improvement in educational attainment that began when compulsory education was adopted by every state a century ago. But the most striking social shift is the shrinking of the high school attainment gap between Blacks...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Census Bureau#Census Data#Public Use#The U S Census Bureau#Cps
ktwb.com

Census Bureau estimates S.D.’s population grew almost 1% in 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota’s estimated population grew faster than the nation’s in 2021. That’s according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The estimate South Dakota grew by nearly 8,300 people since 2020. That is nearly a 1% (0.99%) growth rate. The bureau estimated South...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
census.gov

Household Pulse Survey Phase 3.3 Monthly Data Release

JAN. 19, 2022 — The U.S. Census Bureau today released new data from phase 3.3 of the experimental Household Pulse Survey (HPS). The HPS is now a monthly release as current changes in data no longer warrant a biweekly data collection, and we work to reduce respondent burden. This phase includes updated vaccination questions that expand response options for the number of doses and brand of COVID-19 vaccine received. It also reinstates questions on unemployment insurance benefits and public transit and ridesharing – and continues to ask about the Child Tax Credit, sexual orientation and gender identity, rent/mortgage arrears, utility arrears and restrictions, summer catch-up education activities for grades K-12, and preventative health care for children.
HEALTH
riograndeguardian.com

Border Reps request meeting with Census Bureau director over undercount

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Four of the five members of Congress that represent the Texas-Mexico border have requested a meeting with the director of the U.S. Census Bureau, Robert Santos. The four are U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar of Laredo, U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela of Brownsville, U.S. Vicente Gonzalez of McAllen,,...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS News

"They used us as an experiment": Arkansas inmates who were given ivermectin to treat COVID file federal lawsuit against jail

A group of men detained at Washington County Detention Center in Arkansas say that the jail's medical staff gave them the anti-parasite drug ivermectin last year, without their consent, to treat COVID-19, while telling them the pills were "vitamins." On Wednesday, the American Civil Liberties Union, on behalf of the inmates, filed a federal lawsuit against the jail and its doctor.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy