Talk about mergers puts Zynga, Dish Network among week's Communications gainers; Take-Two among decliners

The shares are up dramatically since I last wrote about this company, and I wanted to see if it's worth buying more. I'll decide by reviewing dividend sustainability. I'll admit it, dear readers. I love to brag. I fully acknowledge that this odious personal trait has had a less than favourable outcome on my social life, but I got to be me. With that out of the way, let's talk about Warrior Met Coal (HCC). Since I published my bullish article on this name, the shares have returned ~36.5%. It's also worth noting that the shares are up about 20% since I wrote about them a few months ago. This great stock return is only part of the story, though. The income I've earned from selling puts on this name adds another 18% to my return. I sold some puts for $.95, some more puts for $1.8, and yet more puts for $.95. So, in this piece, you absolutely got to know that I'll be writing about options. In seriousness, if you haven't explored the risk reducing, yield enhancing potential offered by both put and call options, I'd urge you to do so.

