Talk about mergers puts Zynga, Dish Network among week's Communications gainers; Take-Two among decliners

By Jason Aycock
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunications Services stocks were the second-best option among S&P 500 sectors this week, eking out a gain even as most areas of the market declined somewhat. The group pulled off a 0.52% gain for the week, second only to the rocketing Energy sector (which rose 5.21%) - and the gainers got...

11 Good And 4 Bad Reasons To Keep Holding ARK Invest

Scrutiny on ARK Invest (ARKK) continued in the last week after investors withdrew around $350 million. After an impressive return up until early 2021, Cathie Wood made two critical macroeconomic calls that may hurt the ETF. First, Wood predicted in May 2021 on "a very serious correction in commodity prices"...
Hot Stocks: Meme stocks fall; MSFT buys ATVI; SI drops on earnings; HMHC looking to sell; UL looking to buy

Stock traders returned after the three-day holiday weekend with selling on their minds. The major averages posted notable losses, led by a 2.6% drop in the Nasdaq. Amid the selling spree, meme stocks were particularly hard hit. As investors jettisoned speculative names, one-time high-fliers like AMC (NYSE:AMC), GameStop (NYSE:GME), Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) all posted notable losses.
Adam Aron
Snowflake Accelerates In Revenue While Growth Stocks Sell Off

Snowflake's customers with trailing 12 months product revenue greater than $1 million were 148, up 128% YoY. Also, total customers increased 52% YoY to 5,416 customers. Snowflake was listed in September 2020 and the shares more than doubled on the day of the listing. It was one of the biggest tech IPOs of all time raising roughly $3 billion with a roadshow that attracted risk-averse Warren Buffett.
Discover Financial Services Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.64 (+59.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3B (+6.4% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, DFS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and...
Time To Sell Covered Calls On Warrior Met Coal

The shares are up dramatically since I last wrote about this company, and I wanted to see if it's worth buying more. I'll decide by reviewing dividend sustainability. I'll admit it, dear readers. I love to brag. I fully acknowledge that this odious personal trait has had a less than favourable outcome on my social life, but I got to be me. With that out of the way, let's talk about Warrior Met Coal (HCC). Since I published my bullish article on this name, the shares have returned ~36.5%. It's also worth noting that the shares are up about 20% since I wrote about them a few months ago. This great stock return is only part of the story, though. The income I've earned from selling puts on this name adds another 18% to my return. I sold some puts for $.95, some more puts for $1.8, and yet more puts for $.95. So, in this piece, you absolutely got to know that I'll be writing about options. In seriousness, if you haven't explored the risk reducing, yield enhancing potential offered by both put and call options, I'd urge you to do so.
Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Take-Two Acquires Zynga

Merger activity remained steady last week with two new deals announced and one active deal completed. The largest game company acquisition in history was announced last week. In 2018, Bloomberg reported that Zynga (ZNGA), the firm that created FarmVille and Words With Friends, had attracted takeover interest from other game developers amid a jump in dealmaking in the industry. ZNGA’s price after that report was $4.36.
Motley Fool

What to Expect From Take-Two's $12 Billion Zynga Deal

Take-Two's $12.7 billion acquisition of Zynga was met with skepticism by investors. The deal will be accretive to Take-Two's free cash flow and should boost growth. Take-Two Interactive's (NASDAQ:TTWO) move to acquire leading mobile game developer Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for $12.7 billion didn't receive a round of applause. The stock price fell sharply on the news, although it has bounced back a few percentage points.
ZIM Integrated sails to #1 industrial gainer, while Kanzhun picks worst decliner spot

Shipping and logistics companies gained in the week, with ZIM leading the pack, while recruitment company Kanzhun was the worst decliner this week. Industrial Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLI) finished the week ending Jan. 14 in the red -0.60% after gaining in the previous week. SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) was in the red for the second week straight -0.29%.
DISH Network gains on report of renewed merger talks with DirecTV

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) rose 5.7% in after hours trading on report that the satellite-TV service is in renewed merger talks with DirecTV. Discussions between the satellite-TV operators are being pushed by private equity firm TPG Capital, according to the NYPost report. TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) acquired a 30% stake in DirecTV from AT&T (NYSE:T) last year.
Dish and DirecTV Resume Merger Talks – Report

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Dish (DISH) and DirecTV are once again discussing a merger, according to a New York Post report citing anonymous sources. DISH stock jumped 2.80% to $36.37 on Wednesday. DirecTV is controlled by AT&T (T) and private equity firm TPG Capital. Dish and DirecTV...
Is Insignia Systems Stock A Buy Or Sell After The Recent Jump?

ISIG is the latest "meme stock", surging by over 400% in recent months, based on an apparent short-squeeze. Insignia Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ISIG) provides in-store and digital advertising solutions for consumer brands and retailers. The products include everything from specialty displays and store signage used to drive sales and promotions awareness. While Insignia counts on major corporations as key clients, the company is still a nano-cap with a market value of under $50 million and unprofitable. That said, ISIG has popped up on our radar considering a spectacular rally sending shares up nearly 400% from lows in November which we connect to an otherwise momentum-based short squeeze beyond any real substantive development. Taking a deep dive into company financials, Insignia remains fundamentally challenged which will likely limit upside in the stock. ISIG is highly speculative and we expect shares to ultimately reverse lower.
