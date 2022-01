EUGENE, Ore. -- Nearly 48 hours later, remnants remain of a mass shooting that took place Jan. 14 in the back parking lot of WOW Hall. Aaleighia Tynan said she was talking with her boyfriend right outside the hall's back door when the shots were fired. She jumped over a ledge and fell onto trash cans, then hid behind a car to try and get to safety. But it was too late; a bullet had already hit her right leg.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO