XRP Price is trading between $ 0.70 and $ 1.02 after braking the support trendline. On the hourly chart the coin has been trading sideways in zones. XRP Price has broken an upward trending support line on the daily chart. The coin is currently in a consolidation phase post-breakout from the positive sloping support. The coin is currently trading in the zone of $ 0.70 and $ 1.02. The Relative Strength Index indicates neutrality for the coin. The volumes for the coin have been declining over the year. The coin looks to continue consolidation in the current zone, having said that traders must look out for directional changes as the coin nears the support and resistance zones. The coin has long-term resistance at the $ 1.40 zone.

STOCKS ・ 11 HOURS AGO