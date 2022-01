Colorado Wildlife seems to be getting tired of winter a little early this year after two examples in the past week of animals coming inside to places they do not belong. Can you imagine coming home at the end of the day and finding a giant moose walking around in your basement? What about spending a day on the ski slopes in Vail, Colorado, and then coming back to your condo to find a mountain lion running around in the lobby? It's been that kind of week so far.

VAIL, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO