Start any kind of NHL-related conversation and, these days, you’ll soon arrive at one unavoidable point: We need to talk about the Florida Panthers. I don’t know how any exchange about the weekend that was in hockey wouldn’t be headlined by the team that put up a sweet 16 goals on two opponents, beating the Dallas Stars 7-1 on Friday before pummelling the Columbus Blue Jackets 9-2 the very next night. Eleven Cats had at least two points this weekend and Florida put a total of 90 shots on goal between the two contests.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO