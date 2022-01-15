ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

EUR/USD Weekly Outlook

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUR/USD finally resumed the rebound from 1.1185 last week and hit as high as 1.1482. But as temporary top was formed with subsequent retreat, initial bias is neutral this week first. rebound from 1.1185 is seen as a corrective move, hence, in case of another rally, upside should be limited...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD

EUR/USD is trading at 1.1330; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.1365 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1225. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1450. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1545.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Currency Pair of the Week: GBP/USD

The UK employment situation continues to strengthen. In December, the number of people claiming unemployment benefits fell by 43,300 vs an expectation of -36,000. In addition, the revision to the November print nearly doubled from -49,800 to -95,100. The Unemployment Rate fell to 4.1% vs 4.2% expected and 4.2% in November. On the inflation front, the UK will release December CPI on Wednesday. Expectations are for a headline print of 5.2% YoY vs 5.3% YoY in November. If CPI comes out as expected, it will be the highest reading since September 2011. Core CPI, which excludes food, energy, alcohol and tobacco, is expected to be 3.9% YoY vs 4.0% YoY in November. With the elevated inflation readings and strong employment data, the CME BOE Watch Tool is showing that markets are pricing in a 100% chance of a rate hike at the February 3rd meeting.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Technical Outlook and Review

XAU/USD (GOLD):. On the H4, prices are consolidating in a triangle. We see the potential for a bounce from our 1st support at 1809.932 in line with 38.2% Fibonacci retracement towards our 1st resistance at 1816.219 in line with 50% Fibonacci retracement. Prices are trading above ichimoku clouds and RSI are at levels where bounces occurred previously, further supporting our bullish bias.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Seeks Support

The euro retreated as short-term traders took profit. After a six-week-long consolidation, the euro soared above the supply area at 1.1380 and forced the bears to cover in mass. As the dust settles, a bearish RSI divergence showed a lack of follow-up momentum. The current pullback is heading towards the...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eur#Us Dollar#Eur Usd
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Risk skews to the downside in a slow start to the week

A holiday in the US and a scarce European macroeconomic calendar keep the pair ranging. US government bond yields closed the previous week near multi-month highs. EUR/USD is at risk of falling in the near term, mainly if it losses the 1.1385 support level. The EUR/USD pair is under mild...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

GBP/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 155.59; (P) 156.11; (R1) 156.75;. Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains neutral for the moment, and consolidation from 157.74 could extend. Overall, further rise is still expected with 154.86 support intact. On the upside, decisive break of 158.19 high will resume larger up trend to 167.93 long term fibonacci level. On the downside, below 154.86 minor support will turn intraday bias back to the downside for deeper pull back.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Weekly Technical Market Insight: EUR/USD suggesting a downtrend on the weekly timeframe

(Italics: Previous Analysis Due to Limited Price Change) As anticipated, long-standing resistance from $1.1473-1.1583 (active S/R since late 2017) entertained a bearish showing last week. Downstream, familiar support resides at $1.1237-1.1281. Made up of a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at $1.1281 and a 1.618% Fibonacci projection from $1.1237, this area delivered a floor heading into the close of 2021. ‘Harmonic’ traders will acknowledge $1.1237 represents what’s known as an ‘alternate’ AB=CD formation (extended D leg).
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Daily recommendations on major

EUR/USD - 1.1405. Despite euro's resumption of recent upmove from Nov's 16-month trough at 1.1187 to a fresh 7-week 1.1482 top (Asia) on Fri, subsequent fall to 1.1399 in New York on safe-haven usd's buying signals temporary high is possibly in place and daily close below 1.1386 would ass credence to this view, yield stronger retracement towards 1.1355, then 1.1314.
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
investing.com

EUR/USD Could Rally

Key Levels: Resistance: 1.14799, pivot: 1.13866, and support: 1.13185. Preferred Case: EUR/USD is approaching our pivot level at 1.13866, which is in line with horizontal overlap support, 50% Fibonacci retracement level. We could potentially see a further rise from here towards 1st resistance at 1.14799, which coincides with 161.8% Fibonacci...
MARKETS
investing.com

EUR/USD: An Expected Extension Of The Trend

Looking at EUR/USD chart, we can see the formation of its support level at 1.128 on Jan. 7 and the surge into 1.136 on Jan. 8, but also the inability to initially consolidate therefore there was the return to the support on Jan. 11. Nonetheless, during the second attempt at...
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Breakout to Resistance, EUR/USD Levels

EUR/USD put in a bullish breakout from an ascending triangle formation yesterday. This was a counter-trend move as the prevailing trend was bearish and lasted for six months until a major spot of support came into play. The big question now is for how long this topside trend might be able to drive.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD outlook: Bulls pressure key Fibo barrier ahead of US inflation data

The Euro trading at the upper side of the near-term range in European trading on Wednesday, after eventually penetrating into thick and falling daily Ichimoku cloud on Tuesday. The action is still holding below pivotal Fibo barrier at 1.3795 (38.2% of 1.1692/1.1186 bear-leg) which caps since the mid-November. Break here...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Downtrend Paused. Will Reversal Follow?

Euro, EUR/USD, Majors-Based Euro Index, IGCS – Technical Outlook. Euro has been trying to fight back following persistent losses. Still, a majors-based index and EUR/USD remain pressured. Most retail traders are long the Euro, is this a bearish sign?. Majors-Based Euro Index – Daily Chart. Taking a look...
MARKETS
Benzinga

EUR/USD Keep Falling

The major currency pair is falling after demonstrating some growth last week. The asset is mostly trading at 1.1330. Market players are still processing the FOMC Meeting Minutes published last Wednesday. The document says that the benchmark interest rate may be raised sooner than expected earlier due to constantly increasing inflation. It also mentions that the QE programme may be closed as early as March instead of June as it was announced in the past.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

EUR/USD: Pair Drifts Lower

EUR/USD: Pair Could Rally By Tickmill - Jan 12, 2022. EUR/USD opened at 1.1369 after getting a boost from Powell's testimony. Heading into the afternoon, it is unchanged at around 1.1370. A move higher is likely higher after it closed... U.S. Inflation In Focus As Traders Price In Faster Fed...
CURRENCIES
investing.com

EUR/USD: Potential For A Drop

Yen Dips As Inflation Expectations Rise By Kenny Fisher - Jan 11, 2022. After several days of gains, the Japanese yen has reversed directions and is in negative territory. In the North American session, USD/JPY is trading at 115.48, up 0.23% on the... GBP/USD: Second Day Of A Rising Wedge...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Australian Dollar Outlook Remains Bumpy: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, AUD/CAD, EUR/AUD

AUD/USD – Bearish. The Australian Dollar started off the New Year on a sour note against the US Dollar, with AUD/USD breaking under a bearish Rising Wedge chart pattern on the daily chart below. This may open the door to resuming the downtrend from late October through November. However, prices turned cautiously higher to round off the week. Still, the 50-day Simple Moving Average appears to be holding as key resistance, maintaining the broader downside focus that was seen throughout last year.
MARKETS
DailyFx

British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY Technical Forecast

GBP/USD bulls aim to break above the key psychological level of 1.36 despite a hawkish Fed. EUR/GBP falls to critical support at the lower bound of the descending triangle formation. GBP/JPY eager to break above October highs in an effort to claim 160. The British Pound has held onto recent...
CURRENCIES
investing.com

Weakness Lies Ahead For EUR/USD And GBP/USD

A hawkish Fed is causing a sharp reversal in the markets, with stocks coming down as US yields rise, which makes US dollar very strong across the board. So we think that volatility is likely going to stay here because of Central banks policy divergences. One pair that we track...
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy