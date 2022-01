MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For the third year in a row, Miami has been ranked America’s healthiest city by Mindbody. Mindbody took a look at the following nine factors when measuring a city’s wellness: How much residents exercise How stressed they are The amount of rest they get How many of them smoke How much alcohol they drink Their body mass index How close they are to friends and family How connected they feel to their communities Whether they feel spiritually fulfilled According to Mindbody, the Magic City “has the highest number of residents who engage in exercise at least once a week (over 80%) and do so for at least 90 minutes a week (over 56%).” On top of that, Miami residents also earned the title of “Most Likely to Book an Evening Workout.” For the rest of the cities ranked behind Miami on Mindbody’s list, click here.

MIAMI, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO