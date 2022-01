The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is already receiving its first software update. The device, which broke cover last week, is picking up its first update just a day after it went on sale yesterday. The update brings the latest January 2022 Android security patch. The official changelog doesn’t mention anything else but we are expecting additional optimizations and stability improvements as well. Samsung tends to seed some early optimizations to its newly-launched devices.

