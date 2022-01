Thomas Rhett has shared the most important details about his next studio album: When fans can get it and who he'll be working with. On Instagram, the "Slow Down Summer" singer revealed that Where We Started will drop on April 1. He's also revealed the full track list (see below) and revealed that his collaborators will include Riley Green, Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson and pop star Katy Perry.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO